iPhone 14 launch event is not ‘Far Out’ anymore this Techtember

It’s that time of the year again. Techtember is here and that means the launch of new iPhones at the big Apple event on September 7 in Cupertino. But, there’s likely to be a few surprises this time around and they might elicit a mixed bag of reactions from Apple fans.



It’s being reported by top analysts and Apple watchers that four new iPhones are coming our way- the iPhone 14, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. However, this year we might see a brand new iPhone- a standard non-Pro model that comes with a bigger 6.7 inch screen. So, if you prefer a device which is the size of the Pro Max, but don't want to shell out the extra bucks, there might be a standard version with a bigger screen being launched very soon.



There’s sad news though for all fans of the iPhone mini line-up. It’s being reported that Apple might be doing away with the smaller iPhones altogether, and so the iPhone 13 mini might be the last such device with a 4.7 inch screen.



Far Out: September 7



This year’s event invite carried the tagline “far out,” which could be the tech giant’s way of alluding to a new astrophotography feature on the iPhone.



iPhone fans will also be hoping for a better camera sensor and improved design. But, if rumours are to be believed, then Apple might finally be ditching the notch for a more minimalist design. We can only hope that Apple takes a few cues from Android flagships in this regard.



Time Out: Apple Watch!



New Apple Watches are on the cards and there’s a twist here too. While a new Series 8 and SE model is expected, Apple might finally be launching a third “Pro” model as well. We’re expecting a bigger screen on the new watch built for a more durable use case. New features across the line-up could include a body temperature sensor and better sleep monitoring capabilities.



ONE MORE THING!



Yes, there’s always one more thing at Apple events and team Tech Today’ believes that this might just be the elusive AirPods Pro 2. Apple might finally upgrade their flagship TWS earbuds after three long years.



So, the moral of the story is if you’re in the market for a new Apple device, hold your horses and make an informed purchase decision only after September 7.

Also read: iPhone 14 Pro: 5 things to watch out for in Apple's next phone