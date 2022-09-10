iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max: High prices don't matter to Indian customers as delivery estimates begin slipping into October

Do you think the new iPhones are expensive in India? Well, many customers do not agree with that notion. The iPhone 14 Pro for 128GB will be available at Rs 1,29,000, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max for 128GB variant will be available for Rs 1,39,900 in India. Well, that’s what the social media platforms have been suggesting since Apple unveiled its new iPhone 14 series along with India pricing on September 7. Within hours of Apple opening pre-bookings of the new iPhone 14 series in India, the estimated delivery dates for the Pro models were postponed to October 2022, which were earlier scheduled between September 16 and September 20.

The situation in India is very similar to that in the US, Canada, and Singapore. The estimated delivery dates in these countries have been pushed to October. Until last year, the official launch of iPhones in India was in Phase 2, which was a week after it went on sale in the US and select global markets. While Apple has been bridging this gap, last year with the launch of the iPhone 12 series, India made to the first phase of launch with the new iPhones available in India at the same time it goes anywhere else in the world.



Estimate Delivery Dates



When checked for the iPhone 14 Pro, 128GB in 128 GB black colour on the Apple India Online Store, the delivery date varied from October 6-to October 12. While all four colour variants for 128GB and 256GB will be available in October, only Gold colour in 512GB and Gold and Silver in 1TB variant will be available on September 16 (the launch date). The situation wasn’t any better for the iPhone 14 Pro Max as the estimated delivery dates for pre-booking are between October 12 and 18, including the 1TB variant or the gold and silver colour.

But this isn’t true for the iPhone 14 as post-pre-booking, it will be delivered on September 16. And if you are thinking about the bigger, 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus, it will go on sale only in October.

iPhone Model Launch Date Estimated Delivery Date iPhone 14 September 16 September 16 iPhone 14 Plus October 7 October 7 iPhone 14 Pro September 16 October 6-12 iPhone 14 Pro Max September 16 October 12-18

Except for a few iPhone 14 Pro variants

Grey market bookings

The stark price difference in the US and Indian markets has driven the grey market bookings. India's prices for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are approximately Rs 30,000 lower than compared to the US, before the GST. If you add the 18% GST to it, the figure will be around Rs 50,000 each. This has created a frenzy of bookings for these two devices in the grey market once again which in the last 4 years has been largely dormant.

Dealers in Delhi’s Gaffar market have confirmed accepting bookings for iPhone 14 Pro for Rs 1,10,000 and iPhone 14 Pro Max for Rs 1,20,000 which is approximately Rs 20,000 lower than the retail price. Add the international warranty into the mix and the demand has skyrocketed. A dealer on condition of anonymity confirmed over 228 bookings for the iPhone 14 Pro at a non-refundable booking price of Rs 15,000 and close to 325 bookings for iPhone 14 Pro Max at a non-refundable booking price of Rs 25,000 since the price announcement, as of Friday late night.

Can the US purchase iPhone used in India?

Apple has switched to only eSIMs for the iPhone 14 series in the US. For the rest of the world, the phones will have one physical SIM slot along with support for eSIM. Even the iPhone 12 models boasted a physical SIM along with eSIM. But Apple is not just restricting users in the US either as it allows users to have dual eSIM support. This means you can use two eSIM numbers of these iPhones.



Why iPhones are priced higher in India?

Industry sources corroborate that the difference in India's pricing is due to various factors with the duties and taxes being the biggest. Other factors also include forex and commissions. For instance, when it comes to calculating local pricing before the launch, other than country-specific duties and taxes, companies like Apple have to keep a buffer for currency fluctuation and volatility too.



The unlocked version of the iPhone 14 has been priced at $829 in the US. It is not inclusive of the state taxes, which vary from state to state in the US which in some states is 7 per cent and even higher in others. The counterpoint of this is 18 per cent GST, which is standard across India and is included in the maximum retail price.

Of the Rs 79,900 iPhone 14, the GST alone amounts to Rs 12,188.14. This had been added over and above the cost of the iPhone, which also includes duties of 22% (Including 20% BCD + 10% Surcharge). This increases the prices of iPhones in India significantly. To sum up, you will be shelling out Rs 27,452.10 in duties and taxes alone for an Rs 89,900 iPhone 14 Plus, Rs 39,666.60 (in taxes and duties) for Rs 1,29,900 iPhone 14 Pro, and Rs 42,720.23 (again in taxes and duties) for the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

