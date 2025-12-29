iPhone 16 is India’s highest-selling smartphone of 2025: Report

Among the sea of budget and mid-range phones, the Apple iPhone 16 has become the highest-selling smartphone in India in 11 months of 2025. According to Counterpoint Research's report, Apple has sold over 6.5 million units of the iPhone 16, more than Vivo’s Y29 5G model, which sold 4.7 million units in a similar time period.

It is quite an exceptional feat for Apple, considering there’s a huge price gap between the iPhone 16 and the Vivo Y29 5G. On the other hand, the iPhone 15 has also made it to the top 5 of best-selling models. Therefore, the report showcases a significant shift in consumer preference, and that the budget-friendly era is slowly fading. The shift may also be due to the easy purchase option available to the buyers with easy EMI options, card offers, exchange deals and cashbacks.

Tarun Pathak, research director for consumer devices at Counterpoint, said, “There is a definite premiumization drive in India, and the iPhone is the poster boy for this dynamic shift in India’s smartphone market.” Counterpoint also highlights that India's shipment is expected to reach 158 million units in 2025, a slight jump from the estimated 151 and 153 million devices last year.

Another projected reason could be the growing presence of Apple in India. The Cupertino-based tech giant has expanded its local manufacturing in the country to reduce its dependency on China. The company has announced three new retail stores in Bangalore, Pune, and Noida in 2025.