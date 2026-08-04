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iPhone 16 price near Rs 42,000 on Flipkart; Check deals and discounts

iPhone 16 price near Rs 42,000 on Flipkart; Check deals and discounts

Flipkart has listed the iPhone 16 at Rs 67,900, with the effective price falling to about Rs 42,132 through an eligible card offer and iPhone 13 exchange.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 4, 2026 6:19 PM IST
iPhone 16 price near Rs 42,000 on Flipkart; Check deals and discountsiPhone 16 is available at huge discount on Flipkart.

Buyers looking to purchase the iPhone 16 can get a massive price cut on Flipkart. The smartphone is currently available at an effective price of about Rs 42,132, which combines a card discount and an exchange offer on an eligible iPhone 13.

The discounted price will be based on two factors: use of an eligible bank card and exchange of a qualifying iPhone 13. Without either of these, buyers would have to pay an amount closer to Flipkart’s listed price. Prices and offers may also vary by account, colour, and delivery location.

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Listed price on Flipkart

iPhone 16 with the 128 GB variant is available at a discounted price of Rs 67,900 on Flipkart. However, note that the selling price may also change during the offer period. Buyers can reduce the price of the smartphone by using the Flipkart Axis Bank and Flipkart SBI credit cards; and get an instant discount of up to Rs 4,218. This will bring down the price to Rs 63,682.

Exchange offer on iPhone 16

If you have an iPhone 13, you can exchange the device and get up to Rs 21,550 as the exchange value. This will further reduce the price of the iPhone 16 to about Rs 42,132. However, it is not guaranteed, as the final value will depend on smartphones working and physical conditions.

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Any damage, including scratches, screen damage, malfunction, and others, can reduce the value quoted for the old phone. The exchange facility may also not be available for some PIN codes.

Why should you buy the iPhone 16?

The iPhone 16 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by Apple’s A18 chip paired with 8 GB of RAM. It features a dual camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera. On the front, it includes a 12-megapixel selfie camera.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Aug 4, 2026 6:19 PM IST
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