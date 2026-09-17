iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 18 Pro: What has changed and should you upgrade?

The iPhone 16 Pro remains a capable device with a titanium design, A18 Pro chip, ProMotion display and 48MP camera system. The 18 Pro brings a new aluminium design, A20 Pro chip, upgraded cameras, longer battery life, newer connectivity and Siri AI. So, which one should you buy?

Design, display and build

The iPhone 16 Pro has a titanium frame and measures 149.6 x 71.5 x 8.25mm, while weighing 199g. It comes with a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with ProMotion up to 120Hz, Always-On functionality, Dynamic Island and IP68 water and dust resistance. It has 2,000 nits peak display brightness outdoors and also a Ceramic Shield front.

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The iPhone 18 Pro moves to an aluminium unibody design and measures 150 x 71.9 x 8.75mm, weighing 211g. The display remains 6.3 inches with ProMotion up to 120Hz, but Apple adds Ceramic Shield 2, an anti-reflective coating and up to 3,000 nits of outdoor brightness. The Dynamic Island is also smaller.

Performance, chip and connectivity

The iPhone 16 Pro is powered by the A18 Pro chip with a six-core CPU, 60GB/s memory bandwidth, 8GB RAM, a six-core GPU and a 16-core Neural Engine. It also supports hardware-accelerated ray tracing and was designed to handle Apple Intelligence workloads. For everyday use, gaming and editing, the chip still provides flagship-level performance.

Must Read: iPhone 18 Pro vs. iPhone 17 Pro: The biggest differences explained

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The iPhone 18 Pro moves to the A20 Pro with a six-core CPU, 115GB/s memory bandwidth and 12GB RAM across all storage variants, a seven-core GPU with Neural Accelerators and a dual 16-core Neural Engine. It also gets a next-generation vapour chamber for sustained performance. Connectivity is newer too, with Apple’s C2 modem, N1 wireless chip, Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.

Camera and photography

The iPhone 16 Pro features a 48MP Fusion Main camera, 48MP Ultra Wide camera and 12MP 5x Telephoto camera. On the front, there is a 12MP TrueDepth camera. It supports features including ProRAW, ProRes, Night mode, Photographic Styles and 4K Dolby Vision video recording at up to 120fps.

The iPhone 18 Pro takes the camera hardware further with three 48MP rear cameras. The Main camera gets a variable aperture, while the 48MP Telephoto provides 8x optical-quality zoom. Apple also adds Pro controls for aperture, shutter speed and white balance. The front camera rises to 18MP and adds Center Stage, tap-to-zoom, rotation and Dual Capture.

Software, AI and battery

The iPhone 16 Pro launched with iOS 18 and Apple Intelligence, but it remains compatible with iOS 27. This means existing owners can access the current software generation without buying a new phone. If you mainly browse, stream, take photos and use social media, the software difference alone may not be enough to justify an upgrade.

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The iPhone 18 Pro ships with iOS 27 and introduces the next generation of Apple Intelligence and Siri AI. Battery life is also improved, with Apple rating the 18 Pro for up to 34 hours of video playback. It can reach 50 per cent charge in around 15 minutes using a compatible 60W-capable adapter or higher.

Storage and price

The iPhone 16 Pro launched in India at ₹1,29,900 for 256GB. It was also available with 128GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options. This gives buyers looking at older stock or discounted units a lower-cost way to get Apple's Pro hardware.

The iPhone 18 Pro starts at ₹1,64,900 in India with 256GB storage and goes up to 2TB. That means its launch price is ₹35,000 higher than the 16 Pro's original 256GB storage variant price. If you are comparing both today, the actual retail price of the 16 Pro will matter more than its original launch price.

So, should you upgrade?

If you already own an iPhone 16 Pro, the 18 Pro's biggest changes are in the camera system, battery, processor, connectivity and a newer AI experience. If you regularly shoot photos and videos, need more storage or want the latest hardware, these upgrades are more relevant. However, if your 16 Pro is still performing well and your main use is everyday tasks, iOS 27 keeps it current.

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If you are buying your first iPhone or switching from another phone, the choice is more straightforward to calculate around price. The 18 Pro gives you newer hardware, 256GB as standard and the latest camera and AI features. The 16 Pro can still be considered if you find it at a substantially lower price. Before buying, compare the current selling price, storage and the features you actually use rather than choosing only because it is the newer model.