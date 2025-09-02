Business Today
iPhone 17 Air could be Apple's first global e-SIM only iPhone

Apple’s iPhone 17 Air, expected at the “Awe Dropping” event on September 9, could be the company’s first global e-SIM-only iPhone. The ultra-thin device is rumoured to feature a 6.6-inch OLED display, single 48MP camera, and weigh under 150 grams.

Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 2, 2025 11:47 AM IST
The new series is expected feature slimmer bezels, upgraded cameras, and enhanced Dynamic Island functionality.

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 Air could mark a major shift in the company’s mobile strategy by launching as the first iPhone without a physical SIM card slot worldwide, according to new reports.

The device is expected to debut at Apple’s “Awe Dropping” event on September 9, where the iPhone 17 lineup will be unveiled. Ahead of the launch, MacRumors reported that Apple has directed retail employees at Authorised Resellers in the EU to complete mandatory e-SIM training by September 5. While the training is region-specific, the iPhone 17 Air’s ultra-thin design, rumoured to be just 5.5mm thick, could make it necessary to eliminate the SIM tray globally.

Apple first introduced e-SIM-only models in the United States with the iPhone 14, pitching the technology as more secure since digital SIMs cannot be physically removed if a device is stolen. With the adoption of e-SIMs expanding across international markets, the iPhone 17 Air could be Apple’s first step toward a broader worldwide rollout.

Beyond connectivity, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to feature a 6.6-inch ProMotion OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a single 48MP rear camera in a pill-shaped module, and a 24MP front-facing camera. At under 150 grams, it is tipped to be Apple’s thinnest and lightest iPhone to date, though the streamlined design is likely to mean a smaller battery compared to other models in the series.

It remains unclear whether the e-SIM-only approach will be limited to the iPhone 17 Air or extended across the Pro and Pro Max variants. Either way, the device could serve as a testbed for Apple’s transition to an all-digital future in mobile connectivity.

Published on: Sep 2, 2025 11:47 AM IST
