iPhone 17 Air could be Apple's first global e-SIM only iPhone

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 Air could mark a major shift in the company’s mobile strategy by launching as the first iPhone without a physical SIM card slot worldwide, according to new reports.

The device is expected to debut at Apple’s “Awe Dropping” event on September 9, where the iPhone 17 lineup will be unveiled. Ahead of the launch, MacRumors reported that Apple has directed retail employees at Authorised Resellers in the EU to complete mandatory e-SIM training by September 5. While the training is region-specific, the iPhone 17 Air’s ultra-thin design, rumoured to be just 5.5mm thick, could make it necessary to eliminate the SIM tray globally.

Advertisement

Apple first introduced e-SIM-only models in the United States with the iPhone 14, pitching the technology as more secure since digital SIMs cannot be physically removed if a device is stolen. With the adoption of e-SIMs expanding across international markets, the iPhone 17 Air could be Apple’s first step toward a broader worldwide rollout.

Beyond connectivity, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to feature a 6.6-inch ProMotion OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a single 48MP rear camera in a pill-shaped module, and a 24MP front-facing camera. At under 150 grams, it is tipped to be Apple’s thinnest and lightest iPhone to date, though the streamlined design is likely to mean a smaller battery compared to other models in the series.

Advertisement

It remains unclear whether the e-SIM-only approach will be limited to the iPhone 17 Air or extended across the Pro and Pro Max variants. Either way, the device could serve as a testbed for Apple’s transition to an all-digital future in mobile connectivity.