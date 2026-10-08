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iPhone 17 at ₹79,999, iPhone 16 at ₹76,999: Apple’s price gap gets surprisingly small during Amazon, Flipkart festive sale

iPhone 17 at ₹79,999, iPhone 16 at ₹76,999: Apple’s price gap gets surprisingly small during Amazon, Flipkart festive sale

Apple’s iPhone lineup is seeing notable price changes across two major e-commerce platforms, bringing different generations closer in price during the festive shopping season.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 8, 2026 12:35 PM IST
iPhone 17 at ₹79,999, iPhone 16 at ₹76,999: Apple’s price gap gets surprisingly small during Amazon, Flipkart festive saleApple iPhone models are available at discounted prices across Amazon and Flipkart. (Representative image)

Apple’s iPhone lineup is becoming more price-competitive, with discounts across Amazon and Flipkart putting several generations within a relatively narrow range. The changes are especially interesting for buyers who aren't looking for the newest model but still want a recent iPhone at a lower price. Amazon has reduced prices on three models, while Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale is set to bring two other iPhones into the mix.

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The result is a lineup where the difference between some models is only a few thousand rupees, potentially making the choice between generations more difficult. 

Must Read: iPhone 18 Pro price around the world: India at ₹1.65 lakh, Türkiye tops the list

iPhone 16, 16e and 17e prices on Amazon GIF

Amazon's latest pricing puts the iPhone 16e at ₹69,900, making it the lowest-priced option among these three models. Next comes the iPhone 16 at ₹76,999, which is ₹7,099 more expensive than the 16e. The iPhone 17e has also received a price cut and is now available for ₹71,999, down from its earlier price of ₹79,900. This puts it ₹2,099 above the iPhone 16e but ₹5,000 below the iPhone 16.

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For you, comparing these three generations, the pricing makes the difference particularly interesting. The iPhone 17e is currently cheaper than the older iPhone 16 on Amazon.

Must Read: 'Your AI forgot to…': Kartik Aaryan trolled over iPhone 18 Pro photo with extra flashlight

iPhone 15 and iPhone 17 prices on Flipkart BBD

Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale brings the iPhone 15 at ₹61,999, making it the lower-priced option between the two models. And the iPhone 17 will be available for ₹79,999 during the sale. That puts it ₹18,000 above the iPhone 15 and ₹3,000 higher than the iPhone 16's current Amazon price.

If you are planning an iPhone purchase during the festive sales, the pricing creates a notable spread across generations. The iPhone 15 offers the lowest entry price, while the iPhone 17 sits at the top of this particular price range. In between are the iPhone 16e, iPhone 17e and iPhone 16, with some models separated by only a few thousand rupees.

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That makes it worth checking the exact model, generation and applicable sale price before placing an order, particularly when the price gap between two generations is relatively small.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 8, 2026 12:35 PM IST
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