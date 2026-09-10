iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17e get costlier in India after Apple event: Check new prices

Apple has increased the prices of several iPhone models in India, including the iPhone 17 and iPhone Air launched last year. The price revision comes shortly after the company’s “Surprise and Shine” event, where Apple unveiled its latest generation of iPhones.
The updated prices are now reflected on Apple’s online store in India and apply across the available storage variants. Along with its flagship models, Apple has also increased the price of the more affordable iPhone 17e, while the previous-generation iPhone 16 has also received a price hike.