iPhone 17 price cut at Apple Event today? Here’s why it’s highly unlikely

Must read: iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max, iPhone Duo India price: What to expect ahead of Apple’s launch tonight

Why the iPhone 17 price cut is not expected

The smartphone market is currently facing several challenges amid a memory shortage and component hikes. Many brands have also increased the prices of their smartphone across models and price segments.

Previously, Apple was also reported to increase prices for the iPhone 17 before the iPhone 18 Pro launch. The tech giant also increased the price of the iPhone 17 in Japan, and a similar for expected in other markets. Therefore, instead of a price cut, iPhone 17 could actually become more expensive, making a discount at today’s Apple event highly unlikely.

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As of now, we could see three major reasons why Apple could skip the iPhone 17 price cut:

1. This year, Apple is expected to skip the launch of the standard iPhone 18 model. Therefore, only the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max could debut at today’s event. This means the iPhone 17 will not get a direct successor today. Therefore, this could be one reason why Apple may skip a price reduction.

2. The consumer electronics industry is currently facing increased supply chain expenses driven by high demand and elevated costs for memory (RAM) and storage. Therefore, lowering the price could impact its profit margin.

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3. Apple may not upgrade the standard iPhone and may avoid lowering its price, making the Pro models look more attractive. Therefore, instead of making the regular iPhone cheaper, Apple may keep its price unchanged.

However, if you’re still expecting a price drop, then you may want to keep an eye out for third-party platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, and they frequently announce discounts on iPhones. In addition, with upcoming festive sales, you may get a great deal if you’re planning to buy the iPhone 17 model this year.