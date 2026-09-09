Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
technology
news
iPhone 17 price cut at Apple Event today? Here’s why it’s highly unlikely

iPhone 17 price cut at Apple Event today? Here’s why it’s highly unlikely

Amid memory shortages, a delayed iPhone 18 launch, and other factors, Apple may skip a price cut for the iPhone 17 this year.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 9, 2026 3:45 PM IST
iPhone 17 price cut at Apple Event today? Here’s why it’s highly unlikelyiPhone 17 price cut is unlikely this year at Apple event 2026.

Apple will officially release the new generation of iPhones at the “Surprise and Shine” event today, September 9, 2026. With new iPhone 18 Pro models launching, many iPhone buyers must be expecting a price cut announcement for the iPhone 17 model. However, Apple may not reduce the iPhone 17 price for several reasons.

Advertisement

Traditionally, Apple reduced prices for its older generation base iPhone models by up to Rs 10,000. With price cuts, many smartphone buyers jump at the opportunity to own an iPhone at a reasonable discounted price. However, the iPhone 17 price may not be reduced.

Must read: iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max, iPhone Duo India price: What to expect ahead of Apple’s launch tonight

Why the iPhone 17 price cut is not expected

The smartphone market is currently facing several challenges amid a memory shortage and component hikes. Many brands have also increased the prices of their smartphone across models and price segments.

Previously, Apple was also reported to increase prices for the iPhone 17 before the iPhone 18 Pro launch. The tech giant also increased the price of the iPhone 17 in Japan, and a similar for expected in other markets. Therefore, instead of a price cut, iPhone 17 could actually become more expensive, making a discount at today’s Apple event highly unlikely.

Advertisement

Must read: Not iPhone Ultra, not iPhone Fold, Apple’s foldable iPhone will be named …

As of now, we could see three major reasons why Apple could skip the iPhone 17 price cut:

1. This year, Apple is expected to skip the launch of the standard iPhone 18 model. Therefore, only the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max could debut at today’s event. This means the iPhone 17 will not get a direct successor today. Therefore, this could be one reason why Apple may skip a price reduction.

2. The consumer electronics industry is currently facing increased supply chain expenses driven by high demand and elevated costs for memory (RAM) and storage. Therefore, lowering the price could impact its profit margin.

Advertisement

3. Apple may not upgrade the standard iPhone and may avoid lowering its price, making the Pro models look more attractive. Therefore, instead of making the regular iPhone cheaper, Apple may keep its price unchanged.

However, if you’re still expecting a price drop, then you may want to keep an eye out for third-party platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, and they frequently announce discounts on iPhones. In addition, with upcoming festive sales, you may get a great deal if you’re planning to buy the iPhone 17 model this year.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 9, 2026 3:45 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more