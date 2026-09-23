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iPhone 17 price during Flipkart sale: Big Billion Days deal teased at around Rs 70,000

iPhone 17 price during Flipkart sale: Big Billion Days deal teased at around Rs 70,000

Flipkart has started teasing its festive smartphone deals, and Apple’s iPhone 17 could see a significant price drop before the main Big Billion Days sale begins.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 23, 2026 6:00 AM IST
iPhone 17 price during Flipkart sale: Big Billion Days deal teased at around Rs 70,000Image caption (90 characters): iPhone 17 could get a major price cut on Flipkart during the festive sale.(Photo: Flipkart)

The iPhone 17 could get a major price cut on Flipkart during the upcoming Big Billion Days sale, with the e-commerce platform teasing a price starting in the Rs 7X,XXX range. The exact figure has not been revealed yet, but the offer would bring the phone well below its current Flipkart listing price of Rs 98,400. The deal comes soon after Apple increased the official price of the iPhone 17 in India after launching the iPhone 18 Pro series. 

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Flipkart is also preparing additional payment offers, including discounts on select bank cards, giving buyers more ways to reduce the final price. The early offer is scheduled to arrive before the main sale begins.

iPhone 17 Flipkart price and sale details

Flipkart has listed the iPhone 17 under its “Top deals coming soon” section for the Big Billion Days sale. And while the teaser shows a starting price of Rs 7X,XXX, the platform has not revealed the exact amount or confirmed which storage variant will be available at that price. An asterisk alongside the teaser price also indicates that additional terms and conditions may apply.

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The Early Bird Deals will begin on September 24, while the wider Big Billion Days sale is scheduled for the second week of October. Flipkart is also promoting 10% savings on select Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards, along with Rs 1,250 welcome vouchers, cardless EMI options and Flipkart Pay Later benefits. 

iPhone 17 gets a festive sale opportunity

The iPhone 17 was launched in India at Rs 82,900 for the 256GB model, but Apple has since raised its starting price to Rs 99,900. The 512GB version is now listed at Rs 1,24,900. 

For now, Flipkart has not confirmed the exact sale price or storage variant. So, if you are planning to buy the iPhone 17, the September 24 early deal could be worth checking before the main festive sale.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 23, 2026 6:00 AM IST
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