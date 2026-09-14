iPhone 17 Pro at ₹69,990: Croma offers exchange value plus ₹12,000 bonus on 256GB model

You need to combine the exchange value of an eligible old phone with Croma's exchange bonus and applicable bank cashback. The retailer is also offering additional benefits, including a free case and a discount on AppleCare+, giving buyers more reasons to consider the deal.

Exchange value and bonus

Croma says the exchange value for the iPhone 17 Pro 256GB is calculated using the exchange value of an iPhone 15 Pro. The retailer cites an assumed exchange value of ₹44,500 for an iPhone 15 Pro and ₹53,000 for an iPhone 15 Pro Max, although the actual value depends on the device's condition and assessment.

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The exchange bonus depends on the assessed value of the old device:

₹3,000–₹9,999: ₹3,000 exchange bonus

₹10,000–₹14,999: ₹4,000 exchange bonus

₹15,000–₹17,999: ₹6,000 exchange bonus

₹18,000–₹29,999: ₹8,000 exchange bonus

₹30,000 and above: ₹12,000 exchange bonus

With the maximum exchange value, exchange bonus and applicable bank cashback, Croma lists the iPhone 17 Pro 256GB at an effective ₹69,990.

Bank cashback and EMI offers

Eligible ICICI, HDFC, IDFC First Bank and AU Small Finance Bank card users can get ₹4,000 cashback. With HDFC, ICICI and AU credit-card EMI, you can also get ₹4,000 cashback with six months of no-cost EMI. With IDFC credit card EMI, you can get ₹5,000 cashback plus six months of no-cost EMI.

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Croma also says HDFC Tata Neu cardholders can save up to 10%, subject to applicable terms.

Free case and AppleCare+ discount

The deal comes with additional benefits. Buyers of the iPhone 17 Pro series can get a Hyphen case combo worth ₹3,499 for free. Croma is also offering a flat 10% discount on AppleCare+ when purchased with an iPhone 17 Pro series device.

How to avail the offer

To get the exchange benefit, visit a Croma store with your old phone. Croma will assess the device and determine its applicable exchange value and bonus. You can then use an eligible bank card to claim the applicable cashback. Croma says the offer is valid while stocks last and that processing fees may apply as levied by participating banks and consumer-finance partners. The exchange offer cannot be clubbed with other store offers, except applicable brand and/or bank cashback.

If you do not use the exchange programme, Croma's online listing currently shows the iPhone 17 Pro 256GB at ₹1,34,900, with that online offer scheduled to start September 15.