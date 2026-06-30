iPhone 17 Pro discount revealed ahead of Amazon Prime Day sale 2026: Price to drop by…

Amazon will start its awaited Prime Day sale this week, starting from July 4 to July 6, 2026. The sale brings huge deals and discounts on consumer electronics products, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, and others. However, just ahead of the sale, Amazon has revealed the deal price of Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro model, giving buyers an early look at the awaited deals and discounts.

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Here’s how much you need to pay if you’re planning to buy the iPhone 17 Pro model during the upcoming Amazon sale.

Amazon sale: iPhone 17 Pro deal

The iPhone 17 Pro originally retails for Rs 1,34,900 in India for the 256GB storage variant. However, during the Prime Day sale, the smartphone is revealed to be available at just Rs 1,12,900, giving buyers a Rs 22,000 discount.

However, Amazon says that the effective price includes 10% instant discount offers on select SBI and Axis Bank cards along with a coupon offer. In addition, we also expect Amazon to include exchange deals and offer to further reduce the price of the phone.

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Must read: Amazon Prime Day sale: Check top discounts on smartphones and electronics products

Should you buy iPhone 17 Pro during the Amazon sale?

Apple has recently increased prices of the majority of its new generation products such as MacBooks, iPads, Apple TVs, and others. However, iPhones were spared this time. Now, amid price hikes, we expect that the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro model would be priced higher than the iPhone 17 Pro models.

On the other hand, the iPhone 17 Pro offers great features and specifications such as an A19 Pro chip, a 48MP triple camera setup, a massive battery, AI features, and more, making it a sensible buy that could easily last you for about 4 to 5 years. Therefore, to avoid price hikes and avail the best deals, buying the iPhone 17 Pro during Amazon Prime Day could be the smartest choice.