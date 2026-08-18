iPhone 17 Pro Max gets cheaper with exchange offers on Flipkart and Amazon

Apple’s original price for the iPhone 17 Pro Max 256GB storage is ₹1,49,900. However, you can currently find the smartphone at a lower price on both Flipkart and Amazon.

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On Flipkart, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is priced at ₹1,47,900, which is Rs 2,000 lower than its original price. On Amazon, the price is ₹1,43,990, making it ₹5,910 cheaper than the original price.

This means you could save more upfront by choosing Amazon, although the final amount you pay can depend on the exchange value offered for your existing smartphone.

Exchange your iPhone 15 to reduce the price

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Trading in a 6GB RAM iPhone 15 (128GB, 256GB, or 512GB) for an iPhone 17 Pro Max can substantially lower your total cost.

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Through trade-in allowances, discounts reach ₹30,000, ₹31,500, and ₹33,250 respectively for these models. These savings make upgrading far more economical than purchasing the iPhone 17 Pro Max outright.

For existing iPhone users, this could be particularly useful if you were already considering upgrading and have a phone that qualifies for the exchange value.

Android users also get an exchange discount

You don't necessarily need to own an iPhone to bring down the cost of the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

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If you are exchanging an Android smartphone with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, the available discount is ₹23,500.

The exact effective price you pay will therefore depend on the platform you choose and the phone you exchange. Before completing the purchase, check the final exchange valuation shown at checkout, as the offer can vary depending on the device and its condition.

For buyers looking to upgrade, comparing the direct sale price with the exchange-adjusted price could help you get a better deal.