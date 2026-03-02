iPhone 17e is here: Apple's most affordable iPhone just got significantly better

Apple has officially announced its affordable flagship phone, the iPhone 17e, in India, days ahead of the Apple launch event on March 4. The new generation model flaunts upgraded performance with an A19 chip, Magsafe support, C1X 5G modem, and more, making it an enticing upgrade for budget-conscious buyers who want to experience the Apple ecosystem.

Apple iPhone 17e: Specifications and features

The Apple iPhone 17e comes with an aerospace-grade aluminium design with Ceramic Shield 2 protection on the front, providing 3x better scratch resistance than the previous generation. It also gets an IP68 rating for protection against water and dust. The smartphone gets the same 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with OLED technology, offering a 60Hz refresh rate and up to 1200nits peak HDR brightness.

For performance, the iPhone 17e relies on the A19 chip built with 3-nanometer technology. The chip consists of a 4-core GPU with Neural Accelerators and a 16-core Neural Engine, bringing Apple Intelligence and other AI models to run faster than on the previous generation. In addition, it is also equipped with a C1X chip, which claims to offer 2x faster 5G connectivity in comparison to the iPhone 16e.

In terms of camera performance, the iPhone 17e features a 48MP Fusion camera that is said to offer optical-quality 2x telephoto zoom. In addition, it also offers the ability to record videos in 4K with Dolby Vision up to 60 fps.

While the battery size is not revealed, Apple claims that iPhone 17e will offer all-day battery life. The smartphone also gets MagSafe and Qi2 support that offers fast wireless charging up to 15W.

iPhone 17e price in India

The Apple iPhone 17e will be available in black, white, and soft pink colour variants in India. The company is offering two storage variants of 256GB and 512GB, which are priced at Rs. 64900 and Rs 84,900, respectively. Pre-orders for the phone start on March 4, and sales will start from March 11.