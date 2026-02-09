iPhone 17e launch nears with four key upgrades tipped

Apple is expected to launch its new generation E series model, the iPhone 17e, in the coming days. This will be Apple’s affordable offering, and succeed last year’s iPhone 16e model. Now, according to a Bloomberg report, the iPhone 17e launch is imminent, and it will likely come with four new features.

The report highlighted that the iPhone 17e will likely be powered by the A19 processor, which also powers the standard iPhone 17 model. In addition to a performance upgrade, the smartphone will finally get MagSafe connectivity, allowing users to charge the device wirelessly.

Furthermore, the iPhone 17e is also reported to get the latest 5G cellular modem, C1X chip, and Bluetooth N1 chip.

iPhone 17e launch date

According to leaks, the iPhone 17e is expected to debut in February 2026. While Apple has not revealed an official date, rumours suggest that February 19 will be the launch day. If true, then it will launch just a day after Google launches the Pixel 10a model.

Hence, the Apple iPhone 17e and the Google Pixel 10a are set to compete closely in terms of performance, camera capabilities, software experience, and AI features. Additionally, both devices are expected to be priced in a similar bracket, setting up a direct face-off in the mid-premium segment.

iPhone 17e: Specs and features

The iPhone 17e will likely feature a 6.1-inch OLED display, but we could see the Dynamic Island on top of the screen. Although the display may still retain the 60Hz refresh rate. With the smartphone, Apple may offer 8GB RAM, but it may upgrade the base storage variant from 128GB to 256GB.

For lasting performance, the iPhone 17e could feature a 4000mAh battery that may support fast wired and 25W MagSafe wireless charging.

In terms of pricing, the iPhone 17e is expected to be priced between Rs 60,000 to Rs 65,000.