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iPhone 18 could fix one of your biggest battery complaints, but there may be a catch

iPhone 18 could fix one of your biggest battery complaints, but there may be a catch

Apple’s next standard iPhone is expected next year, and early details suggest the company may focus on improving everyday performance while prompting you to reconsider its price.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Nov 4, 2026 12:22 PM IST
iPhone 18 could fix one of your biggest battery complaints, but there may be a catchiPhone 18 could bring a bigger battery and a new A20 chip. (Representative image)

The standard iPhone 18 could give you another reason to wait if you are planning to upgrade your iPhone next year. Apple is expected to bring a larger battery to the device, alongside a new-generation processor that could improve both performance and power efficiency. But there may be a catch.

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The same report that points to these upgrades also suggests that Apple could increase the phone’s price. That makes the upcoming model an interesting proposition for those who want better battery life without moving to a Pro model. There is, however, no confirmed battery capacity or price yet, and the details come from an early industry claim rather than an announcement from Apple.

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A bigger battery and a new chip could be the key upgrades

According to MacRumors, Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station has shared details about the standard iPhone 18 on Weibo. The phone is expected to get a larger battery than the iPhone 17, which has a 3,692mAh battery. The report does not reveal the new capacity, so it is too early to estimate how much longer the phone could last on a charge.

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The processor could be another important change. The iPhone 18 is expected to use Apple’s A20 chip, built on a 2nm manufacturing process, similar to the A20 Pro used in the iPhone 18 Pro models. The device could also retain a 6.3-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, Dynamic Island and Face ID. A dual rear camera system with two 48-megapixel sensors is also expected.

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iPhone 18 price and launch - What the report suggests

The possible price increase is another detail worth watching. Digital Chat Station has suggested that the iPhone 18 could cost more, but has not shared a figure or specified the market. Apple raised the iPhone 17’s US starting price from $799 at launch to $899, and in India from ₹82,900 to ₹99,900, an increase of almost ₹ 17,000, in September 2026. The report does not clarify which price the next model would be compared against.

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Apple is expected to introduce the iPhone 18 in the first half of 2027, alongside the iPhone 18e and iPhone Air 2. The tipster expects the standard model to outsell the other two, although this remains a prediction. Apple has not confirmed the phone or its specifications.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Nov 4, 2026 12:22 PM IST
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