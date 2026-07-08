iPhone 18, iPhone 18e launch in 2027: RAM storage, processor, and what upgrades to expect

Apple reportedly made changes to its launch cycle for its new generation iPhone 18 series. It is suggested that the high-end iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max may launch as per schedule in September 2026. The launch may also consist of Apple’s first foldable iPhone.

On the other hand, the standard iPhone 18, its affordable iPhone 18e, and the slimmest iPhone Air 2 could launch later in Q1 of 2027. Therefore, if you are eyeing the standard and affordable iPhone models, know what upgrades Apple may announce.

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iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e launch: What to expect

Design and display: The iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e could launch with a similar design as their predecessors. However, we can see changes to Dynamic Island and the addition of the cutout to the iPhone 18e model. Both smartphones could offer IP68 water and dust protection, an aluminium build, and a ceramic shield.

For display, the iPhone 18 could feature a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3000nits peak brightness. Whereas the iPhone 18e could feature a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and up to 1200nits peak brightness.

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Camera: The iPhone 18 could feature a dual camera setup that may include a 40MP main camera and a 48MP ultrawide camera. On the front, it may include an 18MP TrueDepth selfie camera. Whereas the iPhone 18e may come with a single 48MP rear camera and a 12MP selfie camera.

Performance and battery: The iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e are both expected to be powered by the A20 chip paired with 9GB RAM storage to manage AI workloads and support the latest Apple Intelligence features. We can also expect battery upgrades in terms of number of hours for both models, although the exact battery size is yet to be confirmed.

