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iPhone 18 Pro 256GB can cost ₹1,07,900 in India: How to unlock ₹57,000 in offers

iPhone 18 Pro 256GB can cost ₹1,07,900 in India: How to unlock ₹57,000 in offers

Apple’s flagship iPhone 18 Pro remains expensive at its listed price, but exchange benefits, an additional bonus and bank cashback can significantly reduce what eligible buyers pay.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 30, 2026 7:00 AM IST
iPhone 18 Pro 256GB can cost ₹1,07,900 in India: How to unlock ₹57,000 in offersiPhone 18 Pro gets exchange and cashback benefits, bringing its effective price down in India.(Photo:Apple)

In India, the iPhone 18 Pro starts at 1,64,900, although upgrading from an older model can significantly lower the effective price. Through India iStore, Apple is offering an exchange and payment scheme that lets eligible customers combine multiple deals. By choosing the right combination, the 256GB version can cost Rs 1,07,900.

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The final amount depends on the device being exchanged, its assessed value, and the payment method. So, if you plan to buy the iPhone 18 Pro, it's best to confirm a few conditions before working out your final payment.

Must Read: Apple may finally give the MacBook Pro these 3 awaited upgrades: What to expect in October

iPhone 18 Pro price in India

The 256GB storage variant iPhone 18 Pro starts at 1,64,900. The 512GB model costs 1,89,900, and the 1TB and 2TB models cost 2,39,900 and 3,14,900, respectively. However, a specific combination of offers brings the 256GB model's effective price down to 1,07,900.

The figure is calculated by exchanging an iPhone 15 Pro 128GB for ₹40,000, plus an exchange bonus of up to ₹10,000 and bank cashback of up to ₹7,000. Together, these benefits reduce the listed price by 57,000.

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Must Read: Apple releases iOS 27.0.1 update for iPhone 18 Pro, fixes Face ID, camera and other bugs

Exchange bonus and bank cashback

India iStore is offering cashback of up to ₹7,000 for eligible EMI transactions made with Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, or SBI Card credit cards. Cashback of ₹ 6,000 is available for eligible non-EMI transactions.

You can get a cashback bonus of up to 10,000 through Cashify and Servify's authorised trade-in services at participating stores. However, the exchange value of 40,000 for an iPhone 15 Pro is not guaranteed and depends on the phone's condition and how it is assessed. Your final exchange value, cashback eligibility, and the actual price you pay may therefore differ. 

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 30, 2026 7:00 AM IST
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