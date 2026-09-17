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iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max available at Rs 64,900 on BytePe: Check details

iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max available at Rs 64,900 on BytePe: Check details

The offer combines upfront savings with exchange, protection and buyback benefits, giving buyers several options to make the latest iPhone Pro models more affordable when upgrading.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 17, 2026 7:30 PM IST
iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max available at Rs 64,900 on BytePe: Check detailsBytePe offers the iPhone 18 Pro at Rs 64,900.(BytePe)

BytePe has announced special offers on the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, giving buyers multiple ways to reduce the cost of Apple's latest Pro models. The iPhone 18 Pro is available at an effective price of ₹64,900, while exchange benefits can go up to Rs 90,000. The offer also includes a ₹10,000 bank benefit, an additional ₹10,000 exchange bonus and device protection worth ₹15,000 at no extra cost. For those planning an upgrade, BytePe is also offering an assured buyback option of up to 75%. Pre-bookings for both models are currently open for ₹99.

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iPhone 18 Pro offer includes exchange and buyback benefits

According to BytePe, you can save up to ₹35,000 on the iPhone 18 Pro through the combination of a ₹10,000 bank offer on eligible cards, a ₹10,000 additional exchange bonus and device protection worth ₹15,000. The ₹64,900 effective price is subject to applicable exchange and offer conditions.

If you are looking to trade in your existing device can get exchange benefits of up to ₹90,000, including the applicable exchange bonus. BytePe is also offering an assured buyback of up to 75%, allowing you to upgrade or return the device anytime within 24 months, subject to the programme's terms and conditions.

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The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max can be pre-booked for ₹99, with shipping scheduled to start on September 19, 2026. Customers can also pre-book the latest AirPods 5 and Apple Watch Series 12.

BytePe founder and CEO Jayant Jha said the company wants to make upgrading more flexible by combining exchange and bank benefits with protection and buyback options. He said, “Our focus with the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max is to give customers different ways to access the devices.”

How to access the BytePe offer

The offers are currently available on BytePe, although pricing, exchange values, bank benefits, buyback and other promotional terms depend on eligibility and applicable conditions.

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BytePe operates a “Subscribe to Own” model with subscription and flexible payment options, alongside upgrade and buyback facilities on eligible devices. It also has a Zero Cost Store and an EMI Store. The company says it has 8,000+ active subscriptions across 100+ cities, with products from brands including Apple, Samsung, Google, Marshall, Nothing, Motorola and Dyson.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Sep 17, 2026 7:30 PM IST
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