iPhone 18 Pro: Apple reportedly cuts orders by 15% as demand for its latest flagships slows

However, the reported production adjustment may not be down to pricing alone. Changes to Apple's launch schedule could also be influencing demand.

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Apple reportedly cuts iPhone 18 Pro component orders

According to a Nikkei Asia report cited by Reuters, Apple has reduced its October component orders by at least 15% from its initial requirements. The report said the company had become more cautious about shipments since early September.

Reuters said it could not independently verify the report. Apple did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

The iPhone 18 Pro starts at $1,199 (nearly ₹1.16 lakh), while the iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at $1,299 (nearly ₹1.25 lakh). Both models are priced $100 (roughly ₹9,600) higher at launch than their respective iPhone 17 Pro predecessors.

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Apple launched the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max alongside its foldable phone, Duo, last month. The report also pointed to softer device demand between late August and October, suggesting the company's revised launch schedule could have contributed to the slowdown.

Rising memory costs add to smartphone industry pressure

The order reduction development comes as technology companies compete for memory chips and other components needed to build AI data centres. Growing demand has tightened supply and pushed prices up, putting pressure on electronics makers.

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The impact is expected to extend to the PC and smartphone markets this year. Apple also raised prices for its iPads and MacBooks in June, citing higher memory and storage chip costs it could no longer fully absorb.

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As AI features become more common across consumer devices, memory requirements are growing. The resulting cost pressures could make it harder for smartphone makers to manage production costs while keeping their products competitively priced.