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iPhone 18 Pro bug triggers freezes and restarts when Face ID fails: Apple confirms software fix

iPhone 18 Pro bug triggers freezes and restarts when Face ID fails: Apple confirms software fix

Apple is working on a software fix for an iPhone 18 Pro issue that can leave devices frozen and force them to restart following failed Face ID authentication.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 25, 2026 9:58 AM IST
iPhone 18 Pro bug triggers freezes and restarts when Face ID fails: Apple confirms software fix iPhone 18 Pro users report freezes and reboots after failed Face ID attempts

Apple is preparing a software update to address a rebooting issue affecting some iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max users. The problem had appeared after a failed Face ID attempt, with affected phones freezing, becoming unresponsive to touch and then restarting after a few seconds. While not every user has faced the issue, reports from social media and 9to5Mac readers suggest it is reasonably widespread.

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Apple has now confirmed to 9to5Mac that a software fix is in development and should arrive early next week. The company has not indicated that users need to replace their phones because of the issue.

What is causing the iPhone 18 Pro reboot?

The problem occurs when Face ID authentication fails. 9to5Mac identified the issue on an iPhone 18 Pro by covering the face with a hand while attempting to access the Passwords app using Face ID.

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The phone stopped responding to touch input and then performed a hard reboot. A panic log could also be found under the iPhone Analytics section in Settings.

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New Face ID design could be involved

The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max feature a redesigned Face ID sensor system. The infrared camera has been moved behind the display, close to where the clock appears in the status bar. This change has also resulted in a 25 per cent smaller visible Dynamic Island.

However, the report does not establish that the redesigned hardware itself is responsible for the rebooting issue.

Apple confirms software fix

Some customers had already exchanged their phones at Apple, believing the problem was hardware-related. With Apple now confirming that a software update is on the way, 9to5Mac says replacing the device is not necessary for this particular issue.

The exact software version carrying the fix has not been specified. Separately, Apple has released watchOS 27.0.1 to address a random restart issue affecting Apple Watch Series 12 and Ultra 4.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 25, 2026 9:58 AM IST
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