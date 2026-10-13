iPhone 18 Pro camera: How strong magnets could affect photos, here's what a new test found

iPhone 18 Pro camera: What happens when a magnet comes close?

iFixit's examination of the iPhone 18 Pro's main camera revealed six tiny blades inside its variable aperture mechanism. These blades move to change the size of the opening, controlling how much light reaches the sensor.

During the teardown, iFixit brought a magnet close to the exposed mechanism and demonstrated that the blades could move. However, this was a test of a dismantled camera, not proof that a magnetic case or charger would produce the same effect during everyday use.

Strong magnetic fields can also interfere with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and closed-loop autofocus, technologies that help reduce blur and keep subjects in focus. Such interference can affect lens-position sensors and limit lens movement.

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Which magnetic accessories should you watch out for?

Accessories that place strong magnets or magnetisable metal plates close to the camera warrant caution. These could include certain magnetic cases, flip covers and car mounts.

This does not mean you need to stop using every magnetic accessory. The findings do not establish that standard MagSafe chargers or wallets cause camera problems. If your photos become blurry, remove nearby magnetic accessories and check whether the camera works normally.

For now, the key distinction is between a magnet moving an exposed camera mechanism and evidence of an actual problem during everyday use.