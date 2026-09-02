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iPhone 18 Pro colors: Apple may bring back black and may skip silver

iPhone 18 Pro colors: Apple may bring back black and may skip silver

Apple could be preparing a significant refresh to its flagship colour lineup, with familiar finishes potentially making way for darker shades and a striking new option this year.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 2, 2026 11:39 AM IST
iPhone 18 Pro colors: Apple may bring back black and may skip silveriPhone 18 Pro may arrive in Dark Cherry, Sky Blue and Black, skipping Silver.

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 18 Pro lineup could see a notable change in colour options, with the company reportedly considering a darker palette for its next flagship models. The latest information suggests Apple may drop some colours available on the iPhone 17 Pro while bringing back a familiar shade. 

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According to Weibo leaker Fixed Focus Digital, cited by MacRumors, the iPhone 18 Pro has entered full mass production and is expected to be available in Dark Cherry, Sky Blue and Black. The source also said a Silver variant is unlikely to be part of the final lineup and that there has been no evidence of a silver model in China.

iPhone 18 Pro may get black

The final selection is yet to be confirmed and could change before launch. However, the reported options give you an idea of what Apple could offer when it unveils the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max at its September event next week, alongside other major hardware announcements.

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If this holds, Apple would replace all three colours offered with the iPhone 17 Pro rather than carry Silver forward, as some earlier reports had suggested.

Dark Cherry could be the standout shade

The expected signature colour has been described differently by various sources. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman previously referred to it as deep red, while Macworld called it Dark Cherry. Another source, Instant Digital, described the shade as a combination of burgundy, coffee and deep purple.

Earlier dummy models shared by Sonny Dickson showed Dark Cherry, Light Blue, Black and Silver. Leaked SIM tray photos also showed Dark Cherry alongside Light Blue and Dark Grey.

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What colours could Apple launch?

The latest information suggests Dark Cherry could replace Cosmic Orange, the signature colour of the iPhone 17 Pro. Light Blue or Sky Blue could also feature, while Black and Dark Grey remain possibilities.

Black is not certain, however, as Apple reportedly considered black and steel grey for the iPhone 17 Pro before ultimately dropping both.

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Published on: Sep 2, 2026 11:39 AM IST
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