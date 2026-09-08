iPhone 18 Pro colours allegedly surfaced hours before Apple event on September 9

The footage shows a dark red or burgundy shade on the Pro Max and a lighter blue variant on the Pro. While neither colour has been confirmed by Apple, the leak adds to speculation about the finishes the company could introduce with its next-generation Pro lineup.

iPhone 18 Pro colours leak

The roughly 14-second video was posted on the South Korean blogging platform Naver by tipster yeux1122. It appears to show an iPhone 18 Pro Max in a dark red or burgundy finish alongside an iPhone 18 Pro in light blue. Both phones are shown on retail-style stands, indicating that they could be display units prepared for stores.

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The footage also shows an iPhone 17 Pro Max in dark blue being held next to the purported iPhone 18 Pro Max. The comparison highlights the difference between the existing dark blue finish and the alleged new shade, which could correspond to the previously rumoured Dark Cherry colour. The light blue iPhone 18 Pro also appears lighter than the blue finish available on the current generation.

More colours tipped

The leaked finishes broadly align with earlier reports. Dark Cherry and Sky Blue have surfaced in multiple reports, while purported iPhone 18 Pro SIM trays previously pointed to Silver, Dark Cherry and Sky Blue. However, reports differ on the third option, with some suggesting Black could replace Silver.