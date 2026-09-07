iPhone 18 Pro, foldable iPhone Ultra to launch in 2 days: What Apple could uncover at September 9 event

Must Read: Apple iPhone Ultra: 11 key things to know about the foldable ahead of September 9 event

For Apple, the event could mark a leadership transition as John Ternus prepares to host his first major product launch as CEO after taking over from Tim Cook.

iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max: What could change

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to remain the centrepieces of the September launch, with Apple reportedly focusing on performance, connectivity and camera improvements rather than a major redesign.

Both models could feature the A20 Pro chip, reportedly manufactured using a 2nm process, alongside Apple’s C2 modem. The Dynamic Island could become smaller, while the Camera Control button may receive a simpler design. Apple could also introduce a new Dark Cherry colour option.

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Must Read: iPhone 18 Pro Max vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: 5 biggest upgrades to watch

The Pro Max could receive more significant hardware changes. It may get a larger battery, potentially making the phone slightly thicker, while a variable-aperture main camera could remain exclusive to the larger model. This could give users greater control over light and depth effects when taking photographs.

Foldable iPhone could be the biggest surprise

Apple’s reported entry into the foldable smartphone market could be the most significant announcement of the event. The device, reportedly called the iPhone Ultra, is expected to use a book-style folding design.

The outer display could measure around 5.5 inches, while the unfolded inner screen may be approximately 7.8 inches. Apple could use Touch ID instead of Face ID to help keep the device thin and may limit it to two rear cameras.

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A titanium frame and a barely visible display crease are also reportedly being considered. The price, however, could make the foldable a premium proposition, with estimates suggesting around $2,000 or more and potentially reaching $2,500.

Leadership transition brings Ternus forward

The September 9 event will showcase a clear leadership change at Apple. As per AppleInsider, Mark Gurman wrote in Sunday’s Power On newsletter that Tim Cook will not appear in the Apple Event video at all, although he is expected to be at Apple Park for the screening.

Instead, Ternus is set to take the lead during the product presentation, marking his first major Apple launch as CEO. Cook’s absence from the event video would also signal a notable change from recent Apple launches, where he has been a prominent part of the company’s presentations.

September 9 will therefore be about more than new hardware. It will also offer the first major look at Ternus as the public face of Apple under its new leadership.

Apple Watch and AirPods may also get updates

Apple could also introduce the Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4. Major design changes are not expected, but faster processors, improved battery life, additional health and fitness capabilities and new sensors could be featured. A ceramic case option could also return for the Series 12.

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AirPods 5 could arrive in versions with and without active noise cancellation. Camera-equipped AirPods are reportedly being considered, although they may not arrive until 2027.

Regular iPhone 18 may have to wait

Apple could also break from its usual launch pattern. The standard iPhone 18, iPhone 18e and second-generation iPhone Air are reportedly being delayed until spring 2027, potentially leaving September's event focused on the premium Pro models and Apple's first foldable iPhone.

Apple has confirmed the September 9 event, but the reported products and specifications remain unconfirmed until the company officially unveils them.