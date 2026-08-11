iPhone 18 Pro Max battery mAh revealed; likely to get 12% bigger capacity

Must read: iPhone 18 Pro launch at risk? Apple scrambles to secure memory chips

iPhone 18 Pro Max battery

Reportedly, an alleged photo of an iPhone 18 Pro Max battery pack for the Chinese market has been leaked, revealing the smartphone has a 5,391mAh capacity. For comparison, the iPhone 17 Pro Max battery is listed at 4,823mAh. This means the upcoming Pro Max model features roughly 11.8% higher battery capacity.

The report revealed that the photo was shared on Naver, a South Korean platform, but reportedly originated from Weibo in China. What makes the leak more credible is that the same 5,391mAh capacity appeared in a regulatory database last month.



On the other hand, the iPhone 18 Pro is expected to be backed by a 4,056mAh battery, higher than the iPhone 17 Pro’s 4,288mAh battery capacity.

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However, the US version of the iPhone 18 Pro Max could get an even larger battery due to the missing physical SIM card tray, leaving more internal space. Therefore, the battery capacities may differ based on regions. Apple also began removing the physical SIM card tray from iPhone 17 Pro models sold in Canada, Japan, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and other select markets.

It should be noted that Apple has not officially revealed the battery capacities of its upcoming iPhones. Therefore, we may have to wait until launch to confirm what upgrades are coming with iPhone 18 Pro models.