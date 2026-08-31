iPhone 18 Pro Max vs. Galaxy S26 Ultra: How Apple’s upcoming flaghsip stacks up

As Apple prepares to unveil its new iPhone 18 Pro models, early reports offer a look at how the two premium phones could differ. For shoppers planning an upgrade, those differences could matter across performance, battery life, cameras, display and price.

Price and display

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to start at $1,299 for 256GB, with 512GB, 1TB and 2TB options. The Galaxy S26 Ultra also launched at $1,299 for 256GB, while its storage tops out at 1TB.

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Both are expected to feature 6.9-inch OLED displays with 1-120Hz refresh rates. The iPhone could have a 2,868 x 1,320 resolution and a Dynamic Island about 35% smaller. Samsung offers a 3,120 x 1,440 resolution and Privacy Display, along with an integrated S Pen.

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Performance and battery

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to use the A20 Pro chip, reportedly built on a 2nm process. It could deliver an 18% speed boost and 30% better power efficiency. Samsung uses the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy with 12GB or 16GB RAM.

Apple could also have a stamina advantage with a reported 5,391mAh battery for SIM-tray models and 5,567mAh for eSIM-only versions, compared with Samsung’s 5,000mAh cell.

Camera systems: 18 Pro Max vs S26 Ultra

Samsung has a 200MP main camera, 50MP ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto and 50MP 5x telephoto. The iPhone is expected to feature three 48MP cameras, including a 4x telephoto, with variable aperture.

Samsung offers greater camera versatility, while the iPhone’s variable aperture could give experienced photographers more control.

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Which should you consider?

The Galaxy S26 Ultra has the S Pen, Privacy Display and a proven camera system. The iPhone could offer faster performance and longer battery life, but its specifications remain unconfirmed until Apple’s September 9 event.