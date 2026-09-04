iPhone 18 Pro Max vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: 5 biggest upgrades to watch

Reports point to improvements across photography, battery capacity, display design, processing power and connectivity. Some of these changes could affect everyday experiences, while others may appeal more to users looking for extra performance or camera control.

Variable aperture could transform the camera

According to a Tom’s Guide report, the biggest expected upgrade is a variable-aperture main camera, which would be a first for an iPhone. It could let you control how much light enters the lens, giving the camera greater flexibility in changing conditions and offering experienced photographers more control.

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The camera hardware is otherwise likely to remain broadly similar, with 48MP main, ultrawide and telephoto sensors. The telephoto lens could offer 5x or 6x optical zoom.

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Bigger battery and smaller Dynamic Island

The iPhone 18 Pro Max could feature a 5,321mAh to 5,567mAh battery, compared with 5,088mAh on the iPhone 17 Pro Max. Tom’s Guide notes that the larger capacity, combined with Apple’s efficiency improvements, could result in a significant battery-life increase.

Apple may also move the remaining visible Face ID components beneath the display. A fully under-display selfie camera is not expected yet, but the change could result in a smaller Dynamic Island and slightly more usable screen space.

A20 Pro and C2 modem could boost efficiency

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to use the A20 Pro, reportedly based on TSMC’s 2nm process. Reports cited by Tom’s Guide suggest an 18% performance increase and 30% improvement in power efficiency over the A19 Pro.

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Apple could also introduce its C2 modem in a flagship iPhone for the first time. As an in-house design, it could be better optimised for the iPhone and reduce modem power consumption, potentially helping battery life further.