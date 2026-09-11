iPhone 18 Pro Max vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Launch price comparison, check how much more you pay

If you are considering upgrading or comparing the two Pro Max models, the storage option you choose can significantly change the amount you spend.

iPhone 17 Pro Max vs iPhone 18 Pro Max: Price comparison

The iPhone 17 Pro Max launched in India at ₹1,49,900 for 256GB, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at ₹1,79,900 for the same storage capacity. This means the newer model is ₹30,000 more expensive at the base level.

Must Read: Apple launches iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max: Brings upgraded performance, camera, and more

Storage iPhone 17 Pro Max iPhone 18 Pro Max Advertisement Price difference 256GB ₹1,49,900 ₹1,79,900 ₹30,000 512GB ₹1,69,900 ₹2,04,900 ₹35,000 1TB ₹1,89,900 ₹2,54,900 ₹65,000 2TB ₹2,29,900 ₹3,29,900 ₹1,00,000

iPhone 18 Pro Max costs significantly more at higher storage

The price difference between the two generations increases with storage. For the 512GB model, the iPhone 18 Pro Max costs ₹35,000 more than the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

The gap rises to ₹65,000 for the 1TB variant, with the newer model priced at ₹2,54,900 compared with ₹1,89,900 for its predecessor.

At the top of the range, the 2TB iPhone 18 Pro Max costs ₹3,29,900, compared with ₹2,29,900 for the iPhone 17 Pro Max. That represents the largest difference of ₹1 lakh between corresponding storage variants.