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iPhone 18 Pro Max vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Launch price comparison, check how much more you pay

iPhone 18 Pro Max vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Launch price comparison, check how much more you pay

The latest Pro Max comes with a steeper price tag across every storage option, with the premium becoming substantially larger for buyers choosing higher-capacity variants.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 11, 2026 7:00 AM IST
iPhone 18 Pro Max vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Launch price comparison, check how much more you payiPhone 18 Pro Max costs more than iPhone 17 Pro Max across every storage variant in India(Photo: Apple)

Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro Max has arrived in India at a noticeably higher launch price than its predecessor, the iPhone 17 Pro Max. While both models start with 256GB of storage, the newer flagship commands a premium of ₹30,000 at the entry level. The gap becomes wider as you move up the storage ladder, with the 2TB variant carrying a ₹1 lakh higher launch price.

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Must Read: iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17e get costlier in India after Apple event: Check new prices

If you are considering upgrading or comparing the two Pro Max models, the storage option you choose can significantly change the amount you spend.

iPhone 17 Pro Max vs iPhone 18 Pro Max: Price comparison

The iPhone 17 Pro Max launched in India at ₹1,49,900 for 256GB, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at ₹1,79,900 for the same storage capacity. This means the newer model is ₹30,000 more expensive at the base level.

Must Read: Apple launches iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max: Brings upgraded performance, camera, and more

Storage

iPhone 17 Pro Max

iPhone 18 Pro Max

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Price difference

256GB

₹1,49,900

₹1,79,900

₹30,000

512GB

₹1,69,900

₹2,04,900

₹35,000

1TB

₹1,89,900

₹2,54,900

₹65,000

2TB

₹2,29,900

₹3,29,900

₹1,00,000

iPhone 18 Pro Max costs significantly more at higher storage

The price difference between the two generations increases with storage. For the 512GB model, the iPhone 18 Pro Max costs ₹35,000 more than the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

The gap rises to ₹65,000 for the 1TB variant, with the newer model priced at ₹2,54,900 compared with ₹1,89,900 for its predecessor.

At the top of the range, the 2TB iPhone 18 Pro Max costs ₹3,29,900, compared with ₹2,29,900 for the iPhone 17 Pro Max. That represents the largest difference of ₹1 lakh between corresponding storage variants.

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Published on: Sep 11, 2026 7:00 AM IST
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