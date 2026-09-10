iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max, iPhone Duo price in India: Check all storage variants

However, for you, pricing is likely to be the key consideration. Apple has revealed the India prices across multiple storage configurations, with the top-end options crossing Rs 4 lakh for the foldable model.

iPhone 18 Pro price in India

The iPhone 18 Pro starts at Rs 1,64,900 for 256GB. The 512GB variant costs Rs 1,89,900, while the 1TB model is priced at Rs 2,39,900. The top-end 2TB version costs Rs 3,14,900.

Must Read: Apple launches iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max: Brings upgraded performance, camera, and more

The iPhone 18 Pro comes in Black, Silver, Glacier and Burgundy finishes. Apple has equipped it with a 48MP Pro Fusion camera system, including a variable-aperture main camera, along with the A20 Pro chip and Apple Intelligence.

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iPhone 18 Pro Max price in India

The larger iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,79,900 for 256GB. Its 512GB variant is priced at Rs 2,04,900, while the 1TB version costs Rs 2,54,900. The highest-capacity 2TB model is priced at Rs 3,29,900.

Like the Pro, the Pro Max is available in Black, Silver, Glacier and Burgundy. Apple says the Pro Max delivers its biggest-ever increase in iPhone battery life.

iPhone Duo price in India

Apple’s first foldable iPhone, the iPhone Duo, starts at Rs 2,99,900 for 256GB. The 512GB version costs Rs 3,24,900, the 1TB model is priced at Rs 3,74,900, and the 2TB variant costs Rs 4,49,900.

The Duo comes in Night Sky and Star White and features a 7.6-inch folding inner display and a 5.4-inch outer display.

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Pre-order and sale dates

For the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, pre-orders begin at 5:30 PM IST on September 12, with availability from September 18. The iPhone Duo will be available for pre-order from 5:30 PM IST on October 16 and will go on sale from October 23.