iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max go on sale this Friday: Personal Setup service, EMI and trade-in, and more explained

iPhone 18 Pro sale, Personal Setup and payment options

Apple’s Personal Setup service is available free of charge when you buy directly from Apple. You can book a one-to-one online session with an Apple Specialist who can help set up your iPhone and begin transferring your data. The Specialist can also help customise settings, explain navigation tips and explore Apple apps and tools with you. You can join the session whenever convenient, from wherever you are.

Must Read: iPhone 18 Pro vs. iPhone 17 Pro: The biggest differences explained

For payment, Apple accepts credit and debit cards, Net Banking, UPI and Payment on Delivery. You can also choose EMI using an eligible credit or debit card. During checkout, Apple lets you compare available instalment options and select the one that suits you. Payment options can vary by product and are subject to card eligibility.

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Trade In your old iPhone and get credit

If you have an older device, Apple Trade In can provide credit towards your new iPhone. You first answer a few questions about your device, after which Apple provides an estimated trade-in value. If eligible, that amount is applied as instant credit towards your purchase.

Apple then inspects the device and verifies its condition. If its condition differs from what was initially provided, Apple will give you a revised trade-in value. You can either accept it or reject it and decide whether to continue with the trade-in.

If your device is not eligible for credit, Apple says you can recycle it for free. This means you can prepare your old device for the upgrade without having to keep it unused after buying the iPhone 18 Pro or iPhone 18 Pro Max.