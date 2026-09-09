iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max, iPhone Duo India price: What to expect ahead of Apple’s launch tonight

The company is calling this year’s event “Surprise and shine”, which has only added to the speculation around the new devices. Several reports have also pointed to higher prices for the premium iPhone models in India, with increasing memory and storage costs being one of the reasons.

iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max expected India prices

The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to start at ₹1,39,900, according to several reports. This would be around ₹5,000 more than the iPhone 17 Pro, which launched in India at ₹1,34,900. The 256GB model could be priced at around ₹1,44,900.

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The iPhone 18 Pro Max, meanwhile, is expected to start somewhere between ₹1,54,900 and ₹1,59,900. Apple has not confirmed any of these prices, so these figures should be treated as estimates until the company officially announces them.

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Memory and storage costs could also play a role in the possible price increase. Reports suggest DRAM costs per device could rise to around ₹13,799 from ₹3,712, while flash storage costs could increase to ₹4,853 from ₹1,237. Some analysts have estimated an overall price increase of around 11 per cent for the iPhone 18 range.

Foldable iPhone could cost over ₹2 lakh

The biggest jump could come with Apple’s rumoured foldable iPhone. Several reports have estimated that the device could start at ₹1,89,900 in India and go up to ₹2,09,900. Higher-storage versions could reportedly cross ₹2.3 lakh.

The foldable has also been linked to the iPhone Duo name. However, Apple has not confirmed the device, its name, or its pricing yet.

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Apple has previously increased the prices of products such as the iPad Air and MacBook Air in India. Whether the higher component costs will translate into higher iPhone prices will be clear after tonight’s launch.

The September 9 event starts at 10:30 p.m. IST. You can watch it live on Apple’s official website, the Apple TV app and YouTube.