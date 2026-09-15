iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max variable aperture camera explained: What it actually does

The system can make these adjustments automatically, but Apple also lets you take manual control. So, what does variable aperture actually change, and when will you notice it?

How iPhone 18 Pro's variable aperture works

The 48MP Fusion Main camera uses six laser-cut blades to move between four aperture settings - ƒ/1.48, ƒ/1.8, ƒ/2.8 and ƒ/4.0. The aperture can automatically adjust for lighting and depth of field, while Pro Controls lets you manually change the aperture, shutter speed and white balance, or use a histogram to check exposure.

Must Read: iPhone 18 Pro effectively around ₹70,000: Here's how you get discounts

Developers will get an API for aperture control. The 48MP Fusion Ultra Wide and 48MP Fusion Telephoto cameras retain fixed apertures of ƒ/2.2 and ƒ/2.8.

Advertisement

What each aperture does

At ƒ/1.48, the Main camera opens wider to let in more light. Apple says this delivers around 50% better low-light performance and helps capture Night mode photos faster. ƒ/1.8 is the default setting, balancing light gathering with depth of field and suits portraits.

Switching to ƒ/2.8 narrows the aperture and increases depth of field, keeping details farther back in a scene sharp. At ƒ/4.0, the camera offers maximum depth of field, which helps keep more of the scene in focus. Apple also says Pro Controls can create effects such as a starburst around bright lights.

The system pairs a new sensor with a computational imaging pipeline designed to produce sharper, more detailed images.