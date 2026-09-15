Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
technology
news
iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max variable aperture camera explained: What it actually does

iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max variable aperture camera explained: What it actually does

The new camera system gives users greater control over light and depth, with four aperture settings that can change how the iPhone 18 Pro captures everyday scenes, portraits and low-light shots.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 15, 2026 10:03 AM IST
iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max variable aperture camera explained: What it actually doesiPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max introduce a variable aperture system for greater camera control.(Photo: Apple)

Apple has introduced a camera change with the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, giving their 48MP Fusion Main camera with a variable aperture for the first time. Instead of relying only on software to manage light and depth, the camera can change how wide its aperture opens. That gives you more control over low-light shots, portraits and scenes where you want more of the background in focus.

Advertisement

Must Read: Buying a camera phone under ₹40,000? Four strong options—and one 200MP model

The system can make these adjustments automatically, but Apple also lets you take manual control. So, what does variable aperture actually change, and when will you notice it?

How iPhone 18 Pro's variable aperture works

The 48MP Fusion Main camera uses six laser-cut blades to move between four aperture settings - ƒ/1.48, ƒ/1.8, ƒ/2.8 and ƒ/4.0. The aperture can automatically adjust for lighting and depth of field, while Pro Controls lets you manually change the aperture, shutter speed and white balance, or use a histogram to check exposure.

Must Read: iPhone 18 Pro effectively around ₹70,000: Here's how you get discounts

Developers will get an API for aperture control. The 48MP Fusion Ultra Wide and 48MP Fusion Telephoto cameras retain fixed apertures of ƒ/2.2 and ƒ/2.8.

Advertisement

What each aperture does

At ƒ/1.48, the Main camera opens wider to let in more light. Apple says this delivers around 50% better low-light performance and helps capture Night mode photos faster. ƒ/1.8 is the default setting, balancing light gathering with depth of field and suits portraits.

Switching to ƒ/2.8 narrows the aperture and increases depth of field, keeping details farther back in a scene sharp. At ƒ/4.0, the camera offers maximum depth of field, which helps keep more of the scene in focus. Apple also says Pro Controls can create effects such as a starburst around bright lights.

The system pairs a new sensor with a computational imaging pipeline designed to produce sharper, more detailed images.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 15, 2026 10:03 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more