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iPhone 18 Pro users report colour fading: Burgundy Red and Black models show discolouration

iPhone 18 Pro users report colour fading: Burgundy Red and Black models show discolouration

Some iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max users have reported colour changes on their devices, with affected areas appearing lighter around the camera before spreading further.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 8, 2026 1:30 PM IST
iPhone 18 Pro users report colour fading: Burgundy Red and Black models show discolourationiPhone 18 Pro users report colour changes on Burgundy Red and Black models.

Apple’s latest iPhone 18 Pro models have run into an unexpected issue shortly after going on sale. According to a report by Gadgets 360, some users have shared photos online showing discolouration on the Burgundy Red variants of the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. The affected phones appear to be developing a lighter, faded shade, with some images showing a pinkish colour around the rear camera module compared with the surrounding housing. Similar reports have also surfaced for the Black variant. The exact reason behind the colour change is still unclear, and Apple has not officially acknowledged the issue yet.

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Must Read: 5 Android phones that can replace the iPhone 18 Pro Max in India

iPhone 18 Pro colour reportedly changing

Posts shared by users on Reddit and X suggest that the Burgundy Red finish can become lighter over time. In some cases, the colour difference appears around the camera lenses first and may then extend across the aluminium chassis. Reportedly, some users suspect ultraviolet exposure could be responsible, particularly after using the phones outdoors. Others claim that keeping the phone in a case and wiping it regularly can minimise the problem. However, no cause has been confirmed at this stage.

Must Read: Apple’s smart home plans get bigger with LG: iPhone-maker plans to launch doorbell, smart lock, cameras and thermostat

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The reports also bring back memories of last year, when Apple's Cosmic Orange iPhone 17 Pro models faced similar criticism, while some Deep Blue units were also reportedly affected.

iPhone 18 Pro price and specifications

The iPhone 18 Pro starts at ₹1,64,900, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at ₹1,79,900 in India, both with 256GB storage. The Pro has a 6.3-inch display, while the Pro Max gets a 6.9-inch screen. Both run on Apple's A20 Pro chip and feature a triple rear camera setup led by a 48-megapixel Fusion primary camera with variable aperture. They also have Apple's C2 modem and an 18-megapixel front camera.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 8, 2026 1:30 PM IST
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