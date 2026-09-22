iPhone 20 Pro display to get major upgrades: Apple may add bigger screens, quad-curved design and more

According to Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station, Apple is testing larger screens with a quad-curved design that could extend the glass to all four edges. There is also reportedly a much smaller punch-hole on the front, potentially giving the iPhone a more uninterrupted look than current models. However, these are still early testing details and could change before launch.

Bigger displays with a curved design

The iPhone 20 Pro is reportedly being tested with a 6.41-inch display offering a 2686 × 1236-pixel resolution. The iPhone 20 Pro Max could get a 6.96-inch panel with a 2912 × 1340-pixel resolution. If these specifications make it to the final products, both models would have slightly larger displays than the current Pro lineup.

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The bigger change, however, could be the panel design. The leak points to a borderless screen with glass curving along all four sides, potentially reducing the appearance of bezels and creating a more immersive front.

Tiny punch-hole could replace Dynamic Island

The front of the iPhone 20 Pro could also look different. Reports suggest Apple is testing a tiny punch-hole cutout, which could essentially reduce the space currently occupied by the Dynamic Island. Earlier reports have also pointed to under-display Face ID, which could allow Apple to hide more of the facial recognition hardware beneath the screen.

Apple has not confirmed the iPhone 20 name or these display plans. With the launch still around a year away, the final design and specifications could change during development.