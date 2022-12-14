iPhone 5G update: Apple starts rolling out 5G update for iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 12, more

The new iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone SE, and iPhone 12 now have 5G cellular support. To use a 5G connection with Jio and Airtel on an iPhone 12 or later, customers will need to update to iOS 16.2. The update also brings other features like Freeform and Apple Music Sing.

Eligible iPhones for 5G:

iPhone 14 series

iPhone 13 series

iPhone SE (2022)

iPhone 12 series

Other requirements to use 5G on your iPhone 12 model or later model:

-A carrier that supports 5G cellular service

-A 5G cellular plan from the carrier

-If your iPhone came with a physical SIM card or an eSIM, you can use that SIM card to access 5G.

-If you are using a SIM card from your previous iPhone, you may need to contact your carrier to activate the SIM card for use with a 5G network.

How to check if 5G is working on your iPhone

When your carrier's 5G network is available in your area and your 5G plan has been activated, you will see a 5G icon in the status bar of your iPhone. This indicates that your phone is connected to the 5G network and you can access 5G services. Keep in mind that 5G coverage and availability may vary depending on your location and carrier. Adjust your Data Modes to optimally use high speed 5G internet.

Data Modes

Data Mode on iPhones refers to the level of data usage for certain features and tasks on the device. The three options for Data Mode are Allow More Data on 5G, Standard, and Low Data Mode.

Allow More Data on 5G: It enables higher data usage for certain features, such as higher quality FaceTime, higher definition content on Apple TV, and automatic iCloud backups. This setting also allows third-party apps to use more data for enhanced experiences. This mode is the default setting with some unlimited data plans, depending on the carrier.

Standard mode: It allows automatic updates and background tasks on cellular and uses standard quality settings for video and FaceTime. This is generally the default mode.

Low Data Mode: It helps reduce Wi-Fi and cellular data usage by pausing automatic updates and background tasks. This can be useful for conserving data or for situations where internet connectivity is limited.