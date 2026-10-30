iPhone Air 2: Apple may finally address one of the biggest concerns with its slim iPhone

MUST READ | Jobs said no to a touchscreen Mac. Ternus says it’s Apple’s next big bet

iPhone Air 2 - What's changing in the camera, display and processor?

According to GSMArena, citing tipster Digital Chat Station, the iPhone Air 2 could feature a 6.55-inch flat OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1.5K+ resolution. The display is also expected to retain a standard aspect ratio.

For photography, Apple could finally move beyond the single rear camera setup on the existing iPhone Air. The successor is expected to feature two 48-megapixel sensors, comprising a primary wide-angle camera and an ultra-wide-angle camera. This would give you more flexibility, particularly when capturing wider scenes.

Advertisement

DON'T MISS | Apple opens pre-orders for 8 new products in India, from ‘Welcome Home’ to ‘Pro and Tell’: Full list

Under the hood, the smartphone is expected to use Apple's A20-series chipset, built on a 2nm process. The processor is also linked to the iPhone 18 Pro series and iPhone Duo. Battery capacity is another area where Apple could make changes, with the new model expected to offer a larger battery than its predecessor. An earlier report had suggested a capacity of around 3,500mAh or higher, although the latest information does not specify an exact figure.

iPhone Air 2 launch - When is Apple expected to introduce it?

The iPhone Air 2 is expected to arrive next spring alongside the standard iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e. Previous reports have also pointed towards a 5.2mm-thin body, Apple's N2 wireless chipset and C2 modem.

Advertisement

The device is also expected to retain a design similar to the original iPhone Air. However, Apple has not yet officially announced the smartphone or confirmed any of these specifications.