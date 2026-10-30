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iPhone Air 2: Apple may finally address one of the biggest concerns with its slim iPhone

iPhone Air 2: Apple may finally address one of the biggest concerns with its slim iPhone

The next slim iPhone could bring camera and battery changes, alongside a faster display and a new-generation chipset, as Apple prepares its 2027 smartphone lineup for the spring launch window.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 30, 2026 10:10 AM IST
iPhone Air 2: Apple may finally address one of the biggest concerns with its slim iPhoneApple iPhone Air 2 could bring major upgrades over its predecessor. (Photo: ITG)

Apple introduced the iPhone Air as a smartphone that prioritised a slim, lightweight design, but its successor could offer more than just a thinner profile. The upcoming iPhone Air 2 is expected to change some hardware features that could matter more to everyday users, particularly photography and battery life.

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A new report adds to the growing list of expected upgrades, suggesting Apple is working on improvements to the display, camera, and processor. While the company has not confirmed the device, the latest information gives us a better idea of what you could expect from its next-generation slim iPhone.

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iPhone Air 2 - What's changing in the camera, display and processor?

According to GSMArena, citing tipster Digital Chat Station, the iPhone Air 2 could feature a 6.55-inch flat OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1.5K+ resolution. The display is also expected to retain a standard aspect ratio.

For photography, Apple could finally move beyond the single rear camera setup on the existing iPhone Air. The successor is expected to feature two 48-megapixel sensors, comprising a primary wide-angle camera and an ultra-wide-angle camera. This would give you more flexibility, particularly when capturing wider scenes.

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Under the hood, the smartphone is expected to use Apple's A20-series chipset, built on a 2nm process. The processor is also linked to the iPhone 18 Pro series and iPhone Duo. Battery capacity is another area where Apple could make changes, with the new model expected to offer a larger battery than its predecessor. An earlier report had suggested a capacity of around 3,500mAh or higher, although the latest information does not specify an exact figure.

iPhone Air 2 launch - When is Apple expected to introduce it?

The iPhone Air 2 is expected to arrive next spring alongside the standard iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e. Previous reports have also pointed towards a 5.2mm-thin body, Apple's N2 wireless chipset and C2 modem.

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The device is also expected to retain a design similar to the original iPhone Air. However, Apple has not yet officially announced the smartphone or confirmed any of these specifications.

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Business Today Desk
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Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 30, 2026 10:10 AM IST
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