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iPhone Duo is selling faster than Apple can make it, and there’s no end in sight: CEO John Ternus admits

iPhone Duo is selling faster than Apple can make it, and there’s no end in sight: CEO John Ternus admits

iPhone Duo has witnessed unprecedented demand, leading to supply shortages. Despite strong Q4 2026 financial results, Apple admits it cannot meet current iPhone Duo orders and has no timeline for balancing supply and demand.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Nov 3, 2026 10:58 AM IST
iPhone Duo is selling faster than Apple can make it, and there’s no end in sight: CEO John Ternus admitsApple CEO John Ternus

Apple launched its first foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, on October 23, bringing it to customers after a month of preview. The foldable has reportedly received unprecedented demand, and the company is running short of units to meet customer orders. On November 2, the company announced its financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2026, in which it showed impressive year-on-year results.

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However, Apple CEO John Ternus admitted that it is unable to meet customer demand for the iPhone Duo, and that they have no timeline for when they can catch up.

Must read: Apple iPhone Duo screens develop lines days after launch, company offers replacements

“Duo is constrained as of today,” Ternus told Reuters. “The ramp is going well, and we're working hard to get it to as many customers as quickly as possible, but at this point, we're not able to predict when supply and demand will be in balance.”

He also acknowledged the iPhone Duo display issues, claiming that a small fraction of units were impacted. He stated that affected models have already reached Apple, and the replacement has been offered to the eligible customers. The company last week confirmed that it was aware of inner-display issues reported by some iPhone Duo users, asking those affected to reach out to AppleCare.

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Must read: iPhone 18 Pro beats iPhone 17 Pro in global sales as India demand jumps 28% YoY: Report

Apple Q4 2026 performance

Apple faced major changes in this particular quarter, including leadership transitions, Siri AI development, new iPhones, and its first-ever foldable iPhone. In Q4 2026, Apple earned $114.5 billion in revenue, up from $102.5 billion in the same quarter last year. It reported a profit of $30.7 billion, compared with $27.5 billion a year ago. Apple's gross margin increased to 47.9% from 47.2%.

The company achieved several quarterly records in total revenue, iPhone revenue, and earnings per share. It also recorded its highest-ever Services revenue. This includes businesses such as the App Store, Apple Music, iCloud, and Apple TV+.

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Business Today Desk
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Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Nov 3, 2026 10:58 AM IST
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