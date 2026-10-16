iPhone Duo pre-order begins today; Check price and how to book

iPhone Duo price in India

Apple's iPhone Duo starts at Rs 2,99,900 for the 256GB model, with the top-end 2TB variant priced at Rs 4,49,900, making it the highest price tag for an iPhone yet. Here’s a detailed price breakup:

256GB: Rs 2,99,900

512GB: Rs 3,24,900

1TB: Rs 3,74,900

2TB: Rs 4,49,900

iPhone Duo when and how to book

Those looking to buy the iPhone Duo can place their pre-orders on Apple's India website starting at 5:30 pm IST on October 16. Customers can pre-order the phone from certain authorised retailers, but availability will depend on whether those stores have stock. It may not be available at every store.

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To book online, visit the Apple India online store, select your preferred colour variant and the storage capacity, such as 256GB or 2TB. Check for the available payment options, including EMI and trade-in options. Buyers may be able to exchange an eligible existing iPhone and receive a value that can reduce the effective cost of the new phone. The amount depends on the old device's condition and whether it meets Apple's eligibility requirements.

Now, provide the delivery details or select the store pick-up option, and complete the order.

iPhone Duo bank Offers and EMI options

Customers buying the iPhone Duo may be able to save up to Rs 7,000 through bank cashback from Axis Bank or ICICI Bank, eligible American Express card offers, or avail no-cost EMI options. Buyers can compare the cashback, EMI plans, and exchange value of an eligible old iPhone to see which combination offers the greatest savings.