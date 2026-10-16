iPhone Duo pre-orders: Delivery dates shift to January 2027 within minutes

READ THIS: Seven years on, foldable phones still have an app problem. Can Apple’s entry change that?

This massive rush seems to have proved many sceptics wrong. Early market estimates had predicted that the high-priced foldable might not sell as well as the standard iPhone 18 Pro models.

However, the frantic early buying suggests the iPhone Duo may be off to an even stronger start than expected.

We checked Apple. in for in-store device pickups, and the phone was completely unavailable across all major Apple Store locations in India, including Apple BKC in Mumbai, Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru and Apple Saket in New Delhi, with only express home delivery showing as late as January 23.

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Industry experts point out that the challenge right now is entirely on the supply side rather than demand. Tarun Pathak, Research Director at Counterpoint Research, spoke with Business Today, noting: "We don't have major concerns about demand at this point. Consumer interest appears strong, particularly among iPhone Pro users, so supply and the pace of the production ramp remain the bigger issues."

Because this is Apple’s first foldable, production has proven complicated.

ALSO READ: Apple iPhone 18 production may begin in November, hinting at expected 2027 launch

As Pathak explains, "Production has been more complicated and challenging than for a conventional iPhone, which is understandable for Apple’s first foldable. The hinge, foldable display and final assembly all involve new processes, so Apple’s EMS and key component suppliers are still gradually stabilising production as they ramp up."

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While October 23 marks the early stage of the commercial ramp, availability is expected to remain tight as output steadily increases through the final months of the year. ‎