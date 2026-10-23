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iPhone Duo sells out on Blinkit in 5 minutes: CEO says more stock is coming soon

iPhone Duo sells out on Blinkit in 5 minutes: CEO says more stock is coming soon

The iPhone Duo went live on Blinkit at 8:15 AM on October 23, with all available units selling out within five minutes, and the company is working to bring in more stock in the coming weeks.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 23, 2026 12:08 PM IST
iPhone Duo sells out on Blinkit in 5 minutes: CEO says more stock is coming soonBlinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa says the iPhone Duo sold out within five minutes in Delhi-NCR.(Photo:Albinder Dhindsa/X)

Quick-commerce platforms are increasingly becoming an option for buying premium electronics, bringing high-value gadgets closer to you without a traditional store visit. Blinkit’s latest Apple launch highlights this trend while raising questions about how the platform will manage availability as more buyers look to purchase new devices online.

MUST READ | Apple iPhone Duo sale begins today in India: Prices, store timings and how to buy

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iPhone Duo sells out within minutes of launch

Blinkit sold out its available stock of Apple’s iPhone Duo within five minutes of launching the device on the quick-commerce platform. CEO Albinder Dhindsa shared the update in a post on X on October 23, saying the device went live at 8:15 AM. The launch was limited to Delhi-NCR, and Dhindsa said the company was working to bring in more stock over the coming weeks.

Blinkit has not disclosed how many units were available during the initial sale, so the sellout confirms that its listed inventory was exhausted quickly but does not establish total iPhone Duo sales or demand across India.

DON'T MISS | Apple’s first foldable iPhone faces a demand surge: 14 million shipments now expected

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Blinkit’s wider Apple push and what’s next

The iPhone Duo launch follows Blinkit’s expansion of its Apple product lineup. In a previous post on X, Dhindsa announced that the iPhone 18 Pro was available on the platform in all four colours. He also mentioned the iPhone 18 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 12 and AirPods 5 as part of the lineup.

Dhindsa said Blinkit had partnered with Apple to bring its latest products to customers in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru and other cities. The partnership reflects Blinkit’s push to offer premium electronics alongside groceries and daily essentials.

For now, the Blinkit iPhone Duo launch remains limited to Delhi-NCR. Blinkit has not confirmed a restock date or announced plans to expand the device’s availability to other cities. Customers who missed the initial sale will need to check the platform for fresh inventory in the coming weeks.

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Business Today Desk
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Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 23, 2026 12:08 PM IST
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