iPhone Duo won’t go on sale on Sept 18: Here’s when you can buy Apple’s first foldable

iPhone Duo sale date and availability in India

Apple says that the iPhone Duo will be available across 70 countries, including India, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, France, Germany, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Singapore, South Korea, Türkiye, the UAE, the UK, the U.S., and Vietnam. However, in other regions, the sale of the iPhone Duo will begin on Friday, October 30.

Reports suggest that Apple may have limited units of iPhone Duo, which means only a few buyers will be able to get their hands on the foldable. However, here’s how you can prepare to pre-order or purchase the device on the announced dates:

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Use the Apple Store app to save your model, accessories, AppleCare+, and payment details.

Make sure your payment, billing, and shipping details are up to date.

Get your trade-in value before pre-orders open.

Update the app and keep it open before pre-orders begin.

Avoid changing your model or colour at checkout, as availability could change.

Choose in-store pickup if available for faster availability.

Must read: Apple’s ₹3 lakh iPhone Duo faces one big India test: Will iPhone users pay?

Note that some inventory may be available at Apple Stores on launch day.

iPhone Duo price in India

The iPhone Duo starts at Rs 2,99,900 in India for the 256GB storage variant. The 512 GB variant is priced at Rs 3,24,900. Lastly, the 1TB and 2TB variants will be available for Rs 3,74,900 and Rs 4,49,900.

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The foldable will be available in two colour variants: Star White and Night Sky.