iPhone Fold may debut with three unique design features: What to expect

Apple is expected to debut its first-ever foldable phone, which will likely be dubbed iPhone Fold. While the launch timeline is uncertain, the foldable is projected to launch this year, as reports about its design, features, and specifications have already started to surface across the internet.

According to media reports, the iPhone Fold will likely offer three unique design features that go beyond Apple’s standard offering. Therefore, if you are awaiting Apple’s anticipated foldable, here’s what it may look like during launch.

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iPhone Fold: 3 design features to expect

Punch-hole front camera: Apple is reportedly bringing an Android-like punch-hole camera on the display, positioned at the top centre of the display. If true, then Apple will be moving away from Dynamic Island on the iPhone Fold. While the addition may give a refined look, the foldable may lack Face ID, as per reports. However, it may include a Touch ID sensor.

Different take on display dimensions: Unlike any iPhone dimension, the foldable will likely feature a wider-than-usual front display that opens into a short, extra-wide inner screen. The design may look similar to a notebook than a standard handset.

No buttons on the left edge: The iPhone Fold will reportedly not come with any physical buttons on the left edge. As of now, the left side of iPhones consists of volume buttons and the Action Button.

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This change is reported to make the hinge mechanism unobstructed. However, it will be interesting to see how Apple plans to place its physical buttons on the phone, and what the future holds for Action and the new camera capture button.

Apart from these changes, the iPhone Fold could come with a titanium and aluminium frame. It is reported to offer a slim design with minimal creasing on the display and a durable hinge.