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iPhone price shock: These countries pay far more than other regions; India ranks 24th globally

iPhone price shock: These countries pay far more than other regions; India ranks 24th globally

The iPhone 17 Pro is the most expensive in Türkiye, costing $2,592, which is around Rs 2,46,939.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 3, 2026 2:30 PM IST
iPhone price shock: These countries pay far more than other regions; India ranks 24th globallyiPhone 17 Pro (256 GB) price across global markets.

Apple devices, including iPhones, Macs, iPads, and other devices, are available worldwide. However, their retail prices differ across markets due to factors such as taxes, import duties, currency exchange rates, and regional pricing strategies.

Considering the iPhone is Apple’s most popular product line, its pricing across different countries often becomes a key indicator of how regional factors influence consumer costs. A Deutsche Bank report reveals how the iPhone 17 Pro with 256GB storage variants is priced across 41 nations.

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Global iPhone prices compared

The iPhone 17 Pro is the most expensive in Türkiye, costing $2,592, which is around Rs 2,46,939. In comparison, India ranks 24th, where the same model costs Rs 1,32,900. In Türkiye, the country levies 20% VAT, special consumption taxes, and registration fees.

iPhone buyers in Brazil pay $2,260 (approx. Rs 2,15,302), making it the second most expensive market, while Egypt follows with a price tag of $1,872 (approx. Rs 1,78,341). For reference, the iPhone 17 Pro in the US costs $1,181 (Approx. Rs. 112,498.52)

While these are some of the most expensive markets, Japan emerged as the most affordable market in the comparison, with iPhone prices at $1,121 (approx. 1,06,785), slightly lower than in the US. The variation reflects the impact of taxes, import policies, and regional market dynamics on global pricing.

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The majority of the European countries are among the most expensive markets in the iPhone price ranking. This is reported because Apple’s advertised prices in Europe usually include Value Added Tax (VAT). For comparison, Hungary has one of the highest VAT rates at 27%, making products like iPhones more expensive. Whereas Switzerland has a much lower VAT rate of slightly above 8%.

Why do iPhone prices differ across nations?

Prices for Apple iPhones vary based on government policies and taxes. Factors such as import duties, regulatory fees, and device-specific taxes can have a significant impact on electronics like iPhones. Currency exchange rates also play an important role: if a country's currency becomes weaker against the US dollar, imported products like iPhones can become more expensive because Apple’s pricing is often linked to global currency values.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 3, 2026 2:30 PM IST
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