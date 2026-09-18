iPhone prices may rise again in 2027; Samsung’s latest memory deal could be the reason

Must read: iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max sale starts today in India: Check store timings, features and direct-buy benefits

Memory components price hike

Apple may have to pay significantly more for the memory used in future iPhones, starting in 2027. From Q1 2027, Apple is said to pay $2 per GB for LPDDR5X RAM, up from $1.56 per GB, and $0.33 per GB for NAND storage, up from $0.26 per GB. This showcases roughly a 28% increase for RAM and a 27% increase for NAND.

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Therefore, if we calculate the memory price for an iPhone with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, then 12GB would cost $24 and 256 GB would cost $84.48, which means the total memory price would be $108.48. Therefore, memory alone could cost Apple more than $100 per iPhone.

Must read: iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max: 3 big reasons to consider Apple’s next flagship iPhones

Can we expect another price hike?

While reports suggest that Apple could plan another $100 price hike next year, the company has not confirmed any such increase yet, making the reported price hike uncertain. In India, we see a massive price hike across iPhone models. The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max received a steep Rs 30,000 price hike.

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The iPhone 17 has jumped by Rs 17,000, while the ultra-thin iPhone Air has seen a massive price adjustment of up to 41% in India. Now, with the iPhone 18 and iPhone Air 2 launch coming next year, we can expect Apple to face further pressure on pricing.