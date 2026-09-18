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iPhone prices may rise again in 2027; Samsung’s latest memory deal could be the reason

iPhone prices may rise again in 2027; Samsung’s latest memory deal could be the reason

Samsung has reportedly raised the prices for its memory components, potentially making future iPhones even more expensive.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 18, 2026 10:39 AM IST
iPhone prices may rise again in 2027; Samsung’s latest memory deal could be the reasonApple may increase prices for iPhones next year. Here's what we know so far.

Apple launched the iPhone 18 Pro series with a massive price hike globally, with India facing the biggest jump in prices among major markets. Alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models, Apple also hiked the prices for older-generation models, including the iPhone 17, iPhone Air, and iPhone 16. Now, according to the latest reports, Apple may plan another price hike next year.

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According to a DigiTimes report, Apple has signed a deal with Samsung for memory components, specifically DRAM and NAND storage. However, the South Korean giant has increased the prices of memory components, which means Apple will be paying higher prices for DRAM and NAND. Now, the higher component costs could eventually be passed on to consumers through higher iPhone prices in 2027.

Must read: iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max sale starts today in India: Check store timings, features and direct-buy benefits

Memory components price hike

Apple may have to pay significantly more for the memory used in future iPhones, starting in 2027. From Q1 2027, Apple is said to pay $2 per GB for LPDDR5X RAM, up from $1.56 per GB, and $0.33 per GB for NAND storage, up from $0.26 per GB. This showcases roughly a 28% increase for RAM and a 27% increase for NAND.

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Therefore, if we calculate the memory price for an iPhone with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, then 12GB would cost $24 and 256 GB would cost $84.48, which means the total memory price would be $108.48. Therefore, memory alone could cost Apple more than $100 per iPhone.

Must read: iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max: 3 big reasons to consider Apple’s next flagship iPhones

Can we expect another price hike?

While reports suggest that Apple could plan another $100 price hike next year, the company has not confirmed any such increase yet, making the reported price hike uncertain. In India, we see a massive price hike across iPhone models. The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max received a steep Rs 30,000 price hike.

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The iPhone 17 has jumped by Rs 17,000, while the ultra-thin iPhone Air has seen a massive price adjustment of up to 41% in India. Now, with the iPhone 18 and iPhone Air 2 launch coming next year, we can expect Apple to face further pressure on pricing.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Sep 18, 2026 10:39 AM IST
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