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iPhone sales slow in India: Festive demand falls by up to 30%, raising questions over Apple’s demand

iPhone sales slow in India: Festive demand falls by up to 30%, raising questions over Apple’s demand

Apple faces a slowdown in iPhone sales in India, with festive demand falling sharply. Rising prices and supply constraints are causing customers to delay upgrades and opt for older models.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 27, 2026 3:35 PM IST
iPhone sales slow in India: Festive demand falls by up to 30%, raising questions over Apple’s demandWith ongoing smartphone price hikes, iPhones have become more expensive, making the festive discounts and offers less attractive.

Apple iPhones are reportedly struggling in terms of demand in India, and the company could see its first annual decline in shipments after years of growth. According to a Moneycontrol report, citing IDC, iPhone sales reportedly fell by as much as 30% during India's festive season. The demand is expected to remain weak around Diwali as well.

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With ongoing smartphone price hikes, iPhones have become more expensive, making the discounts and offers less attractive. In addition, customers are also experiencing fewer discounts and limited offers, making the purchase less affordable. It was highlighted that demand for the iPhone 15, 16, and 17 series has weakened after prices increased; as a result, unsold phones are piling up in the supply chain.

Must read: Apple iPhone Duo screens develop lines days after launch, company offers replacements

Amid price hikes, customers are also changing their buying decisions, with some delaying upgrades, holding on to their existing smartphones for longer, or opting for older iPhone models that offer better value for money. Now, considering India has been an important market for Apple, the weaker iPhone sales could impact its momentum in the country.

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Experts predict that iPhone shipments in India could decline by double digits this year, compared with a record 14.3 million units in 2025. The decline was reported despite strong global demand for the iPhone 18 Pro models and the iPhone Duo gaining traction as Apple's latest premium offering, suggesting that higher prices and weaker festive demand may be weighing on the company's performance in India. Furthermore, the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are reportedly facing supply shortages.

Must read: 40 iPhone 17s, 30 iPhone 16s, 36 Apple Watches: ₹1 crore gadget haul stolen from Gujarat warehouse

Moneycontrol cited Sanyam Chaurasia, an analyst at Omdia, who said customers are being cautious about upgrading to the new-generation model due to increased pricing. He suggested that limited availability of some iPhone models is adding to the sales pressure, as customers may not be able to get the model they want.

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Another reason behind the declining demand is expected to be a change in iPhone’s launch cycle. This year, the standard iPhone 18 skipped the September launch, which is expected to be one reason for the weakened festive demand. This means if the base iPhone 18 launches in early 2027, customers who planned to purchase an iPhone between October and December 2026 may postpone their purchase until January and March 2027.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 27, 2026 3:35 PM IST
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