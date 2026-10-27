iPhone sales slow in India: Festive demand falls by up to 30%, raising questions over Apple’s demand

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Amid price hikes, customers are also changing their buying decisions, with some delaying upgrades, holding on to their existing smartphones for longer, or opting for older iPhone models that offer better value for money. Now, considering India has been an important market for Apple, the weaker iPhone sales could impact its momentum in the country.

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Experts predict that iPhone shipments in India could decline by double digits this year, compared with a record 14.3 million units in 2025. The decline was reported despite strong global demand for the iPhone 18 Pro models and the iPhone Duo gaining traction as Apple's latest premium offering, suggesting that higher prices and weaker festive demand may be weighing on the company's performance in India. Furthermore, the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are reportedly facing supply shortages.

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Moneycontrol cited Sanyam Chaurasia, an analyst at Omdia, who said customers are being cautious about upgrading to the new-generation model due to increased pricing. He suggested that limited availability of some iPhone models is adding to the sales pressure, as customers may not be able to get the model they want.

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Another reason behind the declining demand is expected to be a change in iPhone’s launch cycle. This year, the standard iPhone 18 skipped the September launch, which is expected to be one reason for the weakened festive demand. This means if the base iPhone 18 launches in early 2027, customers who planned to purchase an iPhone between October and December 2026 may postpone their purchase until January and March 2027.