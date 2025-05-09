iPhones could be obsolete in 10 years, says Apple exec Eddy Cue

The iPhone has long stood as Apple’s most iconic and profitable product, but a senior executive at the company has hinted at a future where the smartphone may no longer be central to our lives. Eddy Cue, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Services, recently testified during the US Department of Justice’s antitrust trial against Google, suggesting that artificial intelligence (AI) could render the iPhone obsolete within the next decade.

“You may not need an iPhone 10 years from now, as crazy as it sounds,” Cue said, adding that major shifts in technology, like the current surge in AI innovation, often pave the way for entirely new forms of competition. “Technology shifts create these opportunities. AI is a new technology shift, and it’s creating new opportunities for new entrants,” he noted during his testimony.

Cue’s comments come at a time when AI has begun reshaping nearly every sector, especially the smartphone industry. Once seen as just a buzzword, AI is now at the heart of product development for tech giants such as Apple, Google, and Samsung. From voice assistants to intelligent photo editing, the integration of AI into everyday devices is accelerating rapidly.

However, Cue’s prediction goes beyond merely enhancing current devices. He envisions a future where intelligent wearables or AI-driven gadgets could replace smartphones altogether. Apple has already shown signs of preparing for such a shift with its ventures into wearables and augmented reality, alongside reported work on smart glasses, hinting at a long-term strategy that could eventually move beyond the iPhone.

Despite these ambitions, the iPhone remains Apple’s dominant revenue generator. The company’s efforts to diversify have seen mixed results. Its foray into virtual reality with the Vision Pro headset has had a lukewarm reception. Meanwhile, experimental screen-free AI gadgets from companies like Humane and Rabbit have failed to gain traction, underscoring the challenges in replacing the smartphone outright.

While it’s clear Apple is thinking beyond the iPhone, the timeline remains speculative. The company is reportedly working on a foldable iPhone and aims to launch an all-screen version with no notch or dynamic island by 2027. For now, the iPhone continues to lead Apple’s product portfolio, especially in emerging markets like India, where demand is still on the rise.

But as Cue’s comments suggest, Apple is keeping a close eye on the rapid evolution of AI, and what it might mean for the device that defined the smartphone era.