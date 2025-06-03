IPL 2025 Final today: Best Jio plans to watch IPL final for free

The IPL 2025 season is heading for a blockbuster finale tonight as Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. It’s a high-stakes clash between two teams that have never lifted the trophy, adding even more anticipation to what’s already been a thrilling tournament.
RCB enter their fourth IPL final on the back of a historic away streak and a commanding victory over PBKS in Qualifier 1. On the other side, PBKS have momentum too, having edged past Mumbai Indians in a nail-biting Qualifier 2. Skipper Shreyas Iyer, who won the title last year with KKR, now eyes back-to-back championships, this time with a different team.
For those not heading to the stadium, the match kicks off at 7:30 PM IST and will be broadcast on the Star Sports network. It will also be available for free streaming on JioHotstar for users subscribed to select Jio plans.
Jio Prepaid Plans with Free JioHotstar Access
If you're planning to watch the final on your phone or smart TV, here are the Jio plans that include complimentary access to JioHotstar:
Do note that Jio may revise these OTT offerings after the IPL ends, so it’s a good time to grab one of these plans if you want to catch the action tonight and enjoy Hotstar’s content library afterwards.
