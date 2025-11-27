iQOO 15 launched in India with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor at Rs 72,999

Smartphone brand iQOO today launched its latest premium flagship device, the iQOO 15. Engineered for power users, the smartphone combines top-tier hardware, including the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, with a significant software overhaul.

The iQOO 15 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Mobile Platform, built on a non-Arm public architecture CPU, which achieved an AnTuTu score exceeding 4 million. This is complemented by iQOO's proprietary Supercomputing Chip Q3, which handles advanced rendering, panoramic ray tracing, and 2K Native Super Resolution for visuals up to 144 FPS. The internal cooling system features India's largest 8K single-layer VC Cooling System.

The device features a Samsung 2K M14 LEAD™ OLED display, a first for any Android smartphone. It boasts India’s brightest display with 2600 nits High Brightness Mode (HBM) and an extraordinary 6000 nits local peak brightness. The display is Dolby Vision certified and holds TÜV Rheinland double eye protection certification.

For the first time on an iQOO device in India, the iQOO 15 ships with OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 out of the box, offering a commitment of five years of OS updates and seven years of security patches.

The camera system is equally robust, featuring a triple 50MP Camera System. This includes a 50MP Sony IMX921 VCS main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP 3X Telephoto Periscope camera. Enhanced computational imaging is driven by the NICE 2.0 night algorithm and AIGC-driven visual intelligence for complex editing effects.

Powering the device is a massive 7000mAh silicon-anode battery with 100W FlashCharge support. The device introduces 40W wireless charging to the iQOO flagship line-up for the first time.

Pricing starts at INR 72,999 for the 12 GB + 256 GB variant (Net Effective Price: INR 64,999) and INR 79,999 for the 16 GB + 512 GB variant. The iQOO 15 will be available for purchase starting December 1 on Amazon.in and the iQOO e-store.

Customers who pre-booked can redeem their purchase from 27th November.